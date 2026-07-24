Preview and schedule for the AMA Pro Motocross Championships at Washougal

Following two rounds on sand, the US Nationals return to hard-pack terrain and the West Coast this weekend for their eighth round in Washougal, Washington. The event will be held as a ‘Military Appreciation Race’ – a race in honour of the US armed forces. Some teams will be showcasing their motorbikes and riders’ kit in a ‘military-style’ livery. Regardless of the questionable track record of recent US military operations, such displays continue to hold great patriotic significance in the United States.

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Weather forecast

The weather forecast predicts temperatures of around 22 degrees Celsius on Saturday with light cloud cover – perfect conditions for outdoor motocross. The course is nestled amongst tall trees, which provide ample shade for spectators.

450 Class Standings

Following his one-two finish at Spring Creek last weekend, Hunter Lawrence (Honda) has reclaimed the lead in the 450 class, holding a 10-point advantage over his younger brother Jett, who has had a run of bad luck recently. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) is the top American in third place with 62 points. Jorge Prado is the top KTM rider in fourth place.

450 Championship Standings after Round 7 of 11

Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 320 points Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 310 (-10) Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha, 258 (-62) Jorge Prado (E), KTM, 231 (-89) R.J. Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, 221 (-99) Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Kawasaki, 206 (-114) Dylan Ferrandis (F), Ducati, 180 (-140) Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 153 (-167)



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450 Standings

Pro Circuit Kawasaki works rider Levi Kitchen had some bad luck recently at Millville, but following Jo Shimoda’s injury-enforced withdrawal (broken collarbone) and Cole Davies’ (Yamaha) at Spring Creek, he was able to extend his lead at the top of the championship standings to 24 points.

250 Championship standings after round 7 of 11:

Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki, 261 points Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM, 237 (-24) Cole Davies (NZL), Yamaha, 236 (-25) Kayden Minear (AUS), Yamaha, 199 (-62) Jo Shimoda (J), Honda, 194 (-67)





Here’s how to follow the races:

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Schedule for the US Nationals at Washougal *)

Saturday, 25 July 2026

17:00 – 250cc Qualifying – Group B 17:20 – 250 Qualifying – Group A 17:50 – 450 Qualifying – Group A 18:00 – Race Day Live 18:10 – 450 Qualifying – Group B 18:50 – 250 Qualifying – Group B 19:10 – 250 Qualifying – Group A 19:30 – 450 Qualifying – Group A 19:50 – 450 Qualifying – Group B

LCQ

20:35 – 250cc class repechage 20:50 – Repechage for the 450 cm³ class

Championship races

10.00 pm – 250 Race 1 23:00 – 450 Race 1

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Sunday, 26 July 2026

00:30 – 250 Race 2 01:30 – 450 Race 2

*) Times are in CEST and subject to change