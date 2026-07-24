US-Motocross 450
Preview and schedule for the AMA Pro Motocross Championships at Washougal
The AMA Pro Motocross Championships head to Washougal for their 8th round. Jett Lawrence (Honda 450) and Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki 250) lead the championships.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
Following two rounds on sand, the US Nationals return to hard-pack terrain and the West Coast this weekend for their eighth round in Washougal, Washington. The event will be held as a ‘Military Appreciation Race’ – a race in honour of the US armed forces. Some teams will be showcasing their motorbikes and riders’ kit in a ‘military-style’ livery. Regardless of the questionable track record of recent US military operations, such displays continue to hold great patriotic significance in the United States.
Weather forecast
The weather forecast predicts temperatures of around 22 degrees Celsius on Saturday with light cloud cover – perfect conditions for outdoor motocross. The course is nestled amongst tall trees, which provide ample shade for spectators.
450 Class Standings
Following his one-two finish at Spring Creek last weekend, Hunter Lawrence (Honda) has reclaimed the lead in the 450 class, holding a 10-point advantage over his younger brother Jett, who has had a run of bad luck recently. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) is the top American in third place with 62 points. Jorge Prado is the top KTM rider in fourth place.
450 Championship Standings after Round 7 of 11
Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 320 points
Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 310 (-10)
Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha, 258 (-62)
Jorge Prado (E), KTM, 231 (-89)
R.J. Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, 221 (-99)
Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Kawasaki, 206 (-114)
Dylan Ferrandis (F), Ducati, 180 (-140)
Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 153 (-167)
450 Standings
Pro Circuit Kawasaki works rider Levi Kitchen had some bad luck recently at Millville, but following Jo Shimoda’s injury-enforced withdrawal (broken collarbone) and Cole Davies’ (Yamaha) at Spring Creek, he was able to extend his lead at the top of the championship standings to 24 points.
250 Championship standings after round 7 of 11:
Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki, 261 points
Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM, 237 (-24)
Cole Davies (NZL), Yamaha, 236 (-25)
Kayden Minear (AUS), Yamaha, 199 (-62)
Jo Shimoda (J), Honda, 194 (-67)
Here’s how to follow the races:
Live stream:
Schedule for the US Nationals at Washougal *)
Saturday, 25 July 2026
17:00 – 250cc Qualifying – Group B
17:20 – 250 Qualifying – Group A
17:50 – 450 Qualifying – Group A
18:00 – Race Day Live
18:10 – 450 Qualifying – Group B
18:50 – 250 Qualifying – Group B
19:10 – 250 Qualifying – Group A
19:30 – 450 Qualifying – Group A
19:50 – 450 Qualifying – Group B
LCQ
20:35 – 250cc class repechage
20:50 – Repechage for the 450 cm³ class
Championship races
10.00 pm – 250 Race 1
23:00 – 450 Race 1
Sunday, 26 July 2026
00:30 – 250 Race 2
01:30 – 450 Race 2
*) Times are in CEST and subject to change
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Results Championship Standings