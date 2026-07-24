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Preview and schedule for the AMA Pro Motocross Championships at Washougal

The AMA Pro Motocross Championships head to Washougal for their 8th round. Jett Lawrence (Honda 450) and Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki 250) lead the championships.

Thoralf Abgarjan

By

US-Motocross 450

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Die US Nationals gastieren am kommenden Wochenende in Washougal
Die US Nationals gastieren am kommenden Wochenende in Washougal
Foto: AMA
Die US Nationals gastieren am kommenden Wochenende in Washougal
© AMA

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Following two rounds on sand, the US Nationals return to hard-pack terrain and the West Coast this weekend for their eighth round in Washougal, Washington. The event will be held as a ‘Military Appreciation Race’ – a race in honour of the US armed forces. Some teams will be showcasing their motorbikes and riders’ kit in a ‘military-style’ livery. Regardless of the questionable track record of recent US military operations, such displays continue to hold great patriotic significance in the United States.

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Weather forecast

The weather forecast predicts temperatures of around 22 degrees Celsius on Saturday with light cloud cover – perfect conditions for outdoor motocross. The course is nestled amongst tall trees, which provide ample shade for spectators.

450 Class Standings

Following his one-two finish at Spring Creek last weekend, Hunter Lawrence (Honda) has reclaimed the lead in the 450 class, holding a 10-point advantage over his younger brother Jett, who has had a run of bad luck recently. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) is the top American in third place with 62 points. Jorge Prado is the top KTM rider in fourth place.

450 Championship Standings after Round 7 of 11

  1. Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 320 points

  2. Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 310 (-10)

  3. Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha, 258 (-62)

  4. Jorge Prado (E), KTM, 231 (-89)

  5. R.J. Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, 221 (-99)

  6. Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Kawasaki, 206 (-114)

  7. Dylan Ferrandis (F), Ducati, 180 (-140)

  8. Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 153 (-167)

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450 Standings

Pro Circuit Kawasaki works rider Levi Kitchen had some bad luck recently at Millville, but following Jo Shimoda’s injury-enforced withdrawal (broken collarbone) and Cole Davies’ (Yamaha) at Spring Creek, he was able to extend his lead at the top of the championship standings to 24 points.

250 Championship standings after round 7 of 11:

  1. Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki, 261 points

  2. Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM, 237 (-24)

  3. Cole Davies (NZL), Yamaha, 236 (-25)

  4. Kayden Minear (AUS), Yamaha, 199 (-62)

  5. Jo Shimoda (J), Honda, 194 (-67)


Here’s how to follow the races:

Live timing (free):
Live stream: Race Day live (free)

Live stream of the races (subscription required)


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Schedule for the US Nationals at Washougal *)

Saturday, 25 July 2026

17:00 – 250cc Qualifying – Group B

17:20 – 250 Qualifying – Group A

17:50 – 450 Qualifying – Group A

18:00 – Race Day Live

18:10 – 450 Qualifying – Group B

18:50 – 250 Qualifying – Group B

19:10 – 250 Qualifying – Group A

19:30 – 450 Qualifying – Group A

19:50 – 450 Qualifying – Group B

LCQ

20:35 – 250cc class repechage

20:50 – Repechage for the 450 cm³ class

Championship races

10.00 pm – 250 Race 1

23:00 – 450 Race 1

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Sunday, 26 July 2026

00:30 – 250 Race 2

01:30 – 450 Race 2

*) Times are in CEST and subject to change

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Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Race

Pos

Driver

Driver

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Hunter Lawrence

Hunter Lawrence

Hunter Lawrence

Hunter Lawrence

96

16

36:05,180

2:15,183

25

02

Placeholder - Racer

Haiden Deegan

Placeholder - Racer

Haiden Deegan

38

16

+18,422

2:17,120

22

03

Jett Lawrence

Jett Lawrence

1

16

+1,499

2:14,576

20

04

Jorge Prado

Jorge Prado

Jorge Prado

Jorge Prado

26

16

+1:04,360

2:18,358

18

05

Dylan Ferrandis

Dylan Ferrandis

Dylan Ferrandis

Dylan Ferrandis

14

16

+1:19,115

2:19,240

17

06

Placeholder - Racer

RJ Hampshire

Placeholder - Racer

RJ Hampshire

24

16

+1:25,766

2:19,849

16

07

Justin Barcia

Justin Barcia

Justin Barcia

Justin Barcia

51

16

+1:29,185

2:21,195

15

08

Placeholder - Racer

Jordon Smith

Placeholder - Racer

Jordon Smith

20

16

+1:31,472

2:21,577

14

09

Placeholder - Racer

Cooper Webb

Placeholder - Racer

Cooper Webb

2

16

+1:32,104

2:21,720

13

10

Placeholder - Racer

Benny Bloss

Placeholder - Racer

Benny Bloss

54

16

+1:44,527

2:21,462

12

Events

All US-Motocross 450 events
  • Past

    Spring Creek

    Spring Creek Motocross Park, USA
    18.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Past

    Washougal

    Washougal Motocross Park, USA
    25.07.2026
    Go to event

  • Unadilla

    Unadilla Valley Sports Center, USA
    15.08.2026
    Go to event

  • Budds Creek

    Budds Creek Motocross Park, USA
    22.08.2026
    Go to event

  • Ironman

    Ironman Raceway, USA
    29.08.2026
    Go to event
  1. Past

    Spring Creek

    Spring Creek Motocross Park, USA
    18.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Washougal

    Washougal Motocross Park, USA
    25.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Unadilla

    Unadilla Valley Sports Center, USA
    15.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Budds Creek

    Budds Creek Motocross Park, USA
    22.08.2026
    Go to event

  5. Ironman

    Ironman Raceway, USA
    29.08.2026
    Go to event

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