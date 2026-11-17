The Iron Road Prologue is not only a qualifying event for the main Red Bull Erzbergrodeo race; it is the ultimate high-speed off-road challenge for the more than 1,200 competitors. With a course length of just under 13 kilometres, the Iron Road Prolog winds its way through the open-cast mining area; victory or a place of honour depends on riding technique, line choice and sheer speed. The categories being contested are the Competition Single class (single-cylinder motorbikes), the Lady Cup (women’s classification), the SEGWAY Quad Challenge (handlebar-steered ATVs) and the Twin-Cylinder class for all adventure twin-cylinder motorbikes.

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In the Adventure Twins racing class, there will be an even greater focus on big enduros in 2027: “We’re seeing a great deal of interest – both from big enduro riders and manufacturers – in the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Iron Road Prologue,” emphasises mastermind Karl Katoch. “These massive adventure motorbikes, weighing 200 kilograms or more, always put on a spectacular show on the typically rugged Erzberg Prologue course, which also thrills motorsport fans. Participants in the Adventure Twins class can expect a truly unique challenge, where they can safely and spectacularly test the limits of their high-capacity twin-cylinder enduro bikes.” All motorbikes with engines featuring at least two cylinders are eligible to compete.

There are also plans to send the participants in the new Adventure Twins racing class onto the prologue course as a separate group. “We will send the Adventure Twins starters into the race one after the other as a separate group in individual start mode. This will draw more attention to these spectacular motorbikes and will be a massive celebration for all fans,” adds Katoch.

Iron Road Prologue 2027 with its own electric bike classification

For the first time at the Iron Road Prolog, a separate Strombike classification will be introduced for electric motorcycles. “The huge interest in electric motorbikes at the 2026 Iron Road Prologue came as a pleasant surprise to us; a separate Strombike classification is therefore certainly justified and brings the regulations up to date. However, there will be no changes to the qualifying format for the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo: the fastest 500 (motorcycle) participants from all classes can look forward to the spectacular main event, the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Main Race, provided they have registered for it,” explains Katoch.

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Even more spectacular

A course just under 35 kilometres long, 27 checkpoints to pass through, 500 starters and a time limit of 4 hours – what sounds like a leisurely off-road ride has been separating the wheat from the chaff for more than three decades. The toughest individual race on the extreme enduro circuit pushes its participants to their limits every year and rewards only the very best in the world. In 2026, 15 out of 500 riders reached the finish line within the four-hour race time, and Karl Katoch and his track-building crew have come up with new challenges for 2027. “We’re currently revising some sections of the course and will be fine-tuning the level of difficulty. The course will remain fully rideable and will be carefully adapted by our crew to the riders’ increasing standard. A few new ideas are sure to provide some spectacular action,” says Karl Katoch, looking forward to the new course profile.

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Red Bull Erzbergrodeo 2027: Successful start to rider registration

Since 16 November 2026, participants have been able to register for all race categories of the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo 2027 at redbullerzbergrodeo.com . Since Monday at 9.00 am (CET), nearly a thousand riders from every continent have already registered for the 31st edition of this globally unique extreme enduro race. By way of comparison, in 2026 just under 1,200 participants from 41 nations and every continent took to the start line.

Dei Teilnehmer können sich auf viele Neuerungen freuen Foto: Philipp Carl Riedl / Red Bull Content Pool Dei Teilnehmer können sich auf viele Neuerungen freuen © Philipp Carl Riedl / Red Bull Content Pool

Hard Enduro World Ranking: continuing its success with over 60 nations worldwide

Initiated by the organisers of the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo and the Red Bull Romaniacs, race results have been counted towards the independent Hard Enduro World Ranking since 1 February 2026. EnduroWorldRanking.com is the international platform for the sport of hard enduro. It records the results of national and international events across four categories and compiles them into a regularly updated ranking list. The eight best results are taken into account. These remain in the ranking for twelve months. This provides riders, partners and the industry with a transparent overview of performances and placings.

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The system is modelled on the ATP and WTA tennis world rankings and allows riders’ performances to be compared across multiple events. A total of US$100,000 in prize money has been allocated for the 2026 season. The first payout will be based on the ranking as at 1 February 2027 and will be distributed in March 2027.

The Enduro World Ranking is neither a racing series nor a championship, nor is it an organiser. It is based exclusively on publicly available results from international hard enduro events. For 2027, all signs point to a successful expansion of the Hard Enduro World Ranking. “We have already received firm commitments from many other race organisers, such as those responsible for the US Hard Enduro race series, who wish to be included in the Hard Enduro World Ranking from 2027 onwards. I am personally delighted by the positive reception the World Ranking – which is independent of all federations – has received, and I am looking forward to the 2027 season with great anticipation,” says Karl Katoch, who, together with Martin Freinademetz, is behind the Hard Enduro World Ranking.