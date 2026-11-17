Five pole positions from 20 qualifying sessions so far: Aprilia works rider Marco Bezzecchi has started from pole position more often than any other rider in the current MotoGP season. In the BMW M Award, however, the Italian trails world champion and championship leader Marc Marquez (Ducati) by 22 points. The special classification also rewards consistency in qualifying – and Bezzecchi still has two chances at Portimão and Valencia to turn the tables.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apart from Lusail, Bezzecchi was also the fastest in qualifying at Buriram, Mugello, Aragon and Misano. Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin have four pole positions each. Marquez came out on top at Jerez, Balaton Park, the Sachsenring and Phillip Island. Martin was the fastest at Assen, Silverstone, Spielberg and Motegi.

Fabio di Giannantonio topped the timesheets twice – in Goiânia and Austin. Francesco Bagnaia (Le Mans), Pedro Acosta (Barcelona), Ai Ogura (Brno), Raul Fernandez (Mandalika) and Alex Marquez (Sepang) each set a fastest time on one occasion. This means that eleven of the 20 pole positions went to Aprilia, eight to Ducati and one to KTM.

Bezzecchi needs a helping hand

For the BMW M Award, however, the number of pole positions is only part of the equation. Each qualifying session is scored according to the Grand Prix points system: 25 points for pole, 20 for second on the grid and 16 for third. In Qatar, Bezzecchi was more than a quarter of a second faster than Marquez, but only gained five points in the special classification. The Ducati rider, finishing second, secured the next highest haul of points. Bezzecchi’s subsequent GP victory did nothing to change the standings in the award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kampf um den BMW M Award: Marco Bezzecchi vs. Marc Marquez Foto: Gold & Goose Kampf um den BMW M Award: Marco Bezzecchi vs. Marc Marquez © Gold & Goose

Topic of the week Crazy MotoGP hero? Jorge Martin as 2026 World Champion in Psychology Many shook their heads – whether out of bewilderment, admiration or disapproval – when a badly injured Jorge Martin opened the throttle at Sepang and Losail. Martin’s message has got through. Read More TV Program Live Portimao: International Livestream MotoGP World Championship 20.11.2026 - 09:55

In Portimão and Valencia, 25 points will still be awarded at each race. Even if Bezzecchi takes both pole positions, he will only gain a total of ten points on Marquez, should the Spaniard finish second on both occasions. If, on the other hand, Marquez qualifies third on both occasions, that would already amount to 18 points. For Bezzecchi’s bid to catch up, therefore, it is just as important who manages to slot in between him and Marquez in the final two qualifying sessions.

Last year, Marc Marquez won the BMW M Award and received a BMW M2 CS – the 530 PS limited-edition top-of-the-range model in the series. The handover took place after the final qualifying session of the season. In the three years prior to that, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top.

The winner of this year’s BMW M Award can look forward to a BMW M2 with xDrive (all-wheel drive). The car was unveiled during the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BMW M Award 2025: Marc Marquez gewann einen BMW M2 CS mit 530 PS Foto: BMW BMW M Award 2025: Marc Marquez gewann einen BMW M2 CS mit 530 PS © BMW

BMW M Award (standings after 20 of 22 GPs):