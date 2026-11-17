Battle for the BMW M Award: Can Marco Bezzecchi still catch Marc Marquez?
Whilst Marc Marquez is on the verge of securing the MotoGP title, the BMW M Award is still up for grabs. At Portimão and Valencia, Marco Bezzecchi could still catch the Ducati rider in qualifying.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
Five pole positions from 20 qualifying sessions so far: Aprilia works rider Marco Bezzecchi has started from pole position more often than any other rider in the current MotoGP season. In the BMW M Award, however, the Italian trails world champion and championship leader Marc Marquez (Ducati) by 22 points. The special classification also rewards consistency in qualifying – and Bezzecchi still has two chances at Portimão and Valencia to turn the tables.
Apart from Lusail, Bezzecchi was also the fastest in qualifying at Buriram, Mugello, Aragon and Misano. Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin have four pole positions each. Marquez came out on top at Jerez, Balaton Park, the Sachsenring and Phillip Island. Martin was the fastest at Assen, Silverstone, Spielberg and Motegi.
Fabio di Giannantonio topped the timesheets twice – in Goiânia and Austin. Francesco Bagnaia (Le Mans), Pedro Acosta (Barcelona), Ai Ogura (Brno), Raul Fernandez (Mandalika) and Alex Marquez (Sepang) each set a fastest time on one occasion. This means that eleven of the 20 pole positions went to Aprilia, eight to Ducati and one to KTM.
Bezzecchi needs a helping hand
For the BMW M Award, however, the number of pole positions is only part of the equation. Each qualifying session is scored according to the Grand Prix points system: 25 points for pole, 20 for second on the grid and 16 for third. In Qatar, Bezzecchi was more than a quarter of a second faster than Marquez, but only gained five points in the special classification. The Ducati rider, finishing second, secured the next highest haul of points. Bezzecchi’s subsequent GP victory did nothing to change the standings in the award.
In Portimão and Valencia, 25 points will still be awarded at each race. Even if Bezzecchi takes both pole positions, he will only gain a total of ten points on Marquez, should the Spaniard finish second on both occasions. If, on the other hand, Marquez qualifies third on both occasions, that would already amount to 18 points. For Bezzecchi’s bid to catch up, therefore, it is just as important who manages to slot in between him and Marquez in the final two qualifying sessions.
Last year, Marc Marquez won the BMW M Award and received a BMW M2 CS – the 530 PS limited-edition top-of-the-range model in the series. The handover took place after the final qualifying session of the season. In the three years prior to that, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top.
The winner of this year’s BMW M Award can look forward to a BMW M2 with xDrive (all-wheel drive). The car was unveiled during the Hungarian Grand Prix.
BMW M Award (standings after 20 of 22 GPs):
Marc Marquez (Ducati) – 342
Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) – 320
Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46-Ducati) – 273
Jorge Martin (Aprilia) – 243
Pedro Acosta (KTM) – 225
Raúl Fernández (Trackhouse-Aprilia) – 204
Alex Márquez (Gresini-Ducati) – 190
Ai Ogura (Trackhouse-Aprilia) – 168
Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) – 156
Johann Zarco (LCR-Honda) – 104
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