There was great excitement in the road racing community when, in November 2025, following protracted discussions with government departments, MPs and the relevant authorities, presented its plans to the public for the return of the Ulster Grand Prix – a race beloved by riders, teams and fans alike – in August 2027.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, as the national motorsport authority has now confirmed in a statement, the most important international road race – alongside the North West 200 and the Tourist Trophy – will not take place next year after all, as the necessary financial backing to stage the event cannot be guaranteed:

“The Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) Ltd. had published its plans for the return of the Ulster Grand Prix in 2027 last November. Since then, numerous discussions have taken place regarding the planning and funding of the event. These involved government bodies, the local council and BBC Sport Northern Ireland.”

Measures appeared feasible

“Discussions with the Roads Division of the Department for Infrastructure (DFI) and the telecommunications company Openreach regarding necessary road resurfacing and the relocation of telephone masts along the race track were positive. The planned measures were considered feasible.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We were also in contact with all local councillors, Members of Parliament and local councillors from all political parties in Lagan Valley and South Antrim. They all pledged their full support for the Ulster Grand Prix. Of particular importance to us is the support of residents living around the Dundrod race track, who have also spoken out in favour of the event’s return.”

Topic of the week Crazy MotoGP hero? Jorge Martin as 2026 World Champion in Psychology Many shook their heads – whether out of bewilderment, admiration or disapproval – when a badly injured Jorge Martin opened the throttle at Sepang and Losail. Martin’s message has got through. Thomas Kuttruf Read More

“Sponsorship offers had already been received for the event originally scheduled for 14 August 2027. This was very encouraging even at an early stage. Equally welcome was the support and assistance from the UGP Supporters Club, whose representatives took part in the meetings alongside the organising team.”

“We also appreciate the support of the 2&4 Wheel Group, Sport Northern Ireland and the Department for Communities, which had pledged funding for necessary safety measures along the track.”

Required funding could not be secured

“Unfortunately, we have now reached a point where we can no longer proceed with the planned return of the event next year. However, the deadline for securing the additional support and funding required has passed.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“These funds would have been necessary to continue the planning, administration, promotion, public relations and digital marketing of an event of this scale. All these areas are crucial to the successful return of the historic Ulster Grand Prix.”

“This decision was by no means an easy one for us to make. We had even extended our original deadline by eight weeks in the hope of securing a last-minute funding commitment or binding support. This means that the famous 7.4-mile Dundrod circuit, where the Ulster Grand Prix was once held, will remain silent for another year.”

“From the outset, we have made it clear that this event can only return under conditions that are sustainable in the long term and with the support of all external parties involved. The organising team will now assess whether it is possible to stage the race in 2028.”

“The MCUI (Ulster Centre) would like to express its sincere thanks to all the individuals and organisations mentioned above for their help and support to date. Our thanks also go to the many fans from all over the world who have enquired about a return, as well as to the members of the affiliated MCUI (UC) clubs.”

Advertisement