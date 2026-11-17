The traditional engine capacity limits in the Supersport and Superbike World Championship classes have long since ceased to play a role in the market. The standard road version of the Ducati Panigale V4 has a capacity of 1,103 cc, whilst the Aprilia RSV4 has 1,099 cc. Neither may be used in the World Superbike Championship because the current maximum for four-cylinder engines is 1,000 cc – which is why Ducati has built the special V4R model.

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This will change from the 2030 season onwards, when teams will be allowed to field bikes with four-cylinder engines of up to 1,200 cc! This was agreed between the manufacturers, the promoter Liberty and the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM), and announced on 31 July 2026 .

The fact that the new rule will not come into force for a good three years is due to business and production-related considerations. It takes at least two years – though three to five is more realistic – from the moment a manufacturer decides to build a new motorbike until it is actually produced. This lead time ensures that all manufacturers have the opportunity to decide on a specific design concept by 2030.

BSB as a pioneer for the World Superbike Championship

Things are moving much faster in the British Superbike Championship (BSB), where the technical regulations are already set to undergo a major overhaul for 2027. The model being followed is the Balance of Performance, as we know it from the World Championship’s Supersport and Sportbike categories. At the heart of the system is new electronics from Mectronik; a torque-based engine management system is designed to ensure that every approved model operates within a defined performance window.

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Put simply, the idea is this: take the least powerful production model prepared for racing and adjust the performance of the others to match it. Under such conditions, it no longer matters whether a motorbike has a 1,000 cc engine or larger – such as the Aprilia RSV4. And manufacturers and teams can save on tuning costs, as there is a power cap in place anyway.

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Aprilia provides factory support

As SPEEDWEEK.com has discovered, there have been intensive discussions for some time between Aprilia’s racing department in Noale, led by Massimo Rivola, and the British PBM team – which finished as runners-up this year with rider Scott Redding and manufacturer Ducati. From 18–20 November, the Englishman – who has a contract running until the end of 2027 – will be seen on the Aprilia for the first time during a track day in Jerez, as part of the roll-out of the new machine.

Aprilia’s plan is as follows: first, a factory-backed entry into the BSB, followed by a move into the US MotoAmerica series. With three years of preparation, there is sufficient time to gear up for a return to the World Championship in 2030. Aprilia withdrew from the World Superbike Championship after the 2018 season. One of the reasons for this was that the engine capacity of the RSV4 – with which Max Biaggi won the championship in 2010 and 2012 and Sylvain Guintoli in 2014 – was first increased from 999 to 1077 cc in 2019, and then to 1099 cc. Aprilia was never prepared to build a special 1000 cc model solely for the World Superbike Championship, as no market was identified for it.