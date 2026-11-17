Following the honour bestowed upon Giacomo Agostini, Harry Everts, Sammy Miller and Carmelo Ezpeleta in 2025, when they became the first quartet to be inducted into the FIM Hall of Fame in Mies on Lake Geneva, five further members have now been inducted: Stefan Everts, Stéphane Peterhansel, Jordi Tarrés, Ángel Nieto and, as the first speedway rider, Tony Rickardsson.

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The Swede won the last one-day World Final in 1994; in the Speedway World Championship, which has been run under the Grand Prix system since 1995, Rickardsson secured five further titles (1998, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2005). In 2006, the 56-year-old announced the end of his career, during which he also became a three-time Team World Champion with Sweden and won the Pairs World Championship once. In his home country, he also won the national championship eight times, though this places him second on the all-time list behind the legendary Ove Fundin.

Following Warner Bros. Discovery’s acquisition of the rights to the Speedway Grand Prix, Rickardsson designed a 190cc bike for the SGP4 class, in which a world champion has also been crowned since 2025.

As early as 2011, Rickardsson was named a FIM Legend, becoming only the second speedway rider to receive this honour after Ivan Mauger (2010). By 2023, Hans Nielsen (2012), Ove Fundin (2013), Gerd Riss (2014), Ole Olsen (2015), Per-Olof Serenius (2016), Greg Hancock (2021), Jason Crump (2022) and Barry Briggs (2023) have been honoured as FIM Legends for their achievements in speedway.

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