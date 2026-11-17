Jorge Martin recently put in an impressive performance in Qatar that left the entire MotoGP paddock in awe. Despite a broken wrist, the Aprilia rider raced to third place in the sprint race and crossed the finish line in seventh place in the Grand Prix. But what was even more important was that he scored enough points in the Doha desert to postpone the title decision and keep the World Championship exciting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martin broke his right wrist at the end of October in a crash during the MotoGP sprint race at Phillip Island. Just one week later, he gave it another go at Sepang, but the Malaysian Grand Prix came too soon for the 28-year-old. After intensive physiotherapy sessions, the ‘Martinator’ was back on the starting grid in Qatar just a few days later – he was in better shape and delivered.

The Qatar GP was followed by a race-free weekend. Martin used the last few days to continue working on his recovery. This coming weekend sees the action resume with the Portuguese Grand Prix, followed just one week later by the 2026 season finale in Valencia. “I’m ready for the final two weeks of the championship. I’m in much better physical shape,” said Jorge Martin on Tuesday ahead of the event at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve.

Jorge Martin: “I can’t wait to race at Portimão!”

The legendary rollercoaster circuit suits Martin well. In 2024, when he clinched the MotoGP World Championship title, he won the Grand Prix at Portimão. In 2025, he missed the race due to injury. This year, his aim is to keep his slim chance of winning the title alive – and to enjoy the penultimate race weekend with Aprilia. “I want to give it my all with Aprilia and my whole team. I can’t wait to race at Portimão. It’s a track I really like,” emphasised Martin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahead of the final two MotoGP events of the year, Martin trails championship leader Marc Marquez by 60 points. With a win in the Portimão Sprint, the Ducati factory rider could seal the deal as early as Saturday and secure the title ahead of schedule.

Regardless of how the title battle plays out for Jorge Martin, a new chapter in his career begins on 1 December. That’s when he’ll take the wheel of the 850cc Yamaha for the first time at the Valencia test.