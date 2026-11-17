Lucie Boudesseul is one of the faster female riders in the WorldWCR. The French rider impressed in her rookie season in 2025 with two podium finishes and demonstrated her pace this year with a third-place finish at Assen. However, two crashes in Portimão and at the TT Circuit set her back significantly in the overall standings.

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The 19-year-old used the six-week break between Balaton Park and Misano to make a guest appearance in the French Championship at Nogaro at the end of May. During the race, Boudesseul suffered an unfortunate crash, sustaining fractures to her left foot and two vertebrae. Boudesseul underwent eleven hours of surgery to stabilise the fractures! Three months later, the metal implants were removed in a second operation.

Now, the tenacious Frenchwoman has been given the all-clear by doctors to return to motorcycling – and Boudesseul did just that with a new team and on the CF Moto 675SR-R, which will serve as the standard-spec bike in the 2027 WorldWCR.

“I haven’t ridden since my accident on 30 May. I could hardly wait,” said the teenager, relieved. “After months of hard work, rehabilitation, patience and plenty of doubts, my greatest wish was to recapture that feeling. It was a comeback that has done a lot of good. And it’s only the beginning!”

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Boudesseul will compete in 2027 with the FT Racing Academy team, for which Line Vieillard and Emily Bonda raced this year.