From 26 October 2026, local authorities will be able to submit projects for the federal programme ‘Renovation of Local Sports Facilities’ (SKS) to the German Funding Centre. Through this programme, the federal government is supporting the refurbishment and modernisation of local sports facilities. Motorsport clubs can draw their local authority’s attention to potential projects and work with them to assess whether it would be worthwhile to submit an expression of interest.

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What is eligible for funding?

Funding is available for the comprehensive structural refurbishment and modernisation of municipal sports facilities, i.e. structures primarily used for sporting activities. This also includes typical structural components such as floor coverings or protective barriers, as well as ancillary facilities such as stands and changing rooms. Replacement buildings are only eligible for funding in exceptional cases.

What support is available?

Funding of between 250,000 and 8,000,000 euros is available per project. The federal government generally covers up to 45 per cent of the eligible costs. For local authorities in financial distress, this share may rise to up to 75 per cent. In appropriate cases, federal funding can be combined with regional programmes, which may further reduce the local authority’s own contribution.

How can organisations apply?

Local authorities can submit an expression of interest via the German Funding Centre (Förderzentrale Deutschland) by 1 February 2027. Clubs that identify a potential project should therefore contact their local authority as soon as possible and describe their needs in detail, for example by providing information on usage, events, the condition of the facility and the planned measures.

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The DMSB supports member organisations and clubs in approaching their local authority and in assessing potential projects. Those interested can contact Johannes Schirdewahn by email at jschirdewahn@dmsb.de.