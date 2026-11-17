For motocross fans, the name Payerne is music to their ears, as history was made on this track. The last Grand Prix took place there in 1998, when New Zealander Darryll King claimed victory. After 28 years, the World Championship is now returning to the historic Combremont-le-Petit circuit.

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A historic circuit with a long history

A total of 32 Grand Prix races have already been held in Payerne. Torsten Hallman and Heikki Mikkola hold the record with three wins each. Joël Robert, Roger de Coster, André Malherbe, Georges Jobé, Kurt Nicoll and Joël Smets are among the other legends who have triumphed on the Swiss circuit. The first 500cc World Championship round took place there in 1961 and was won by Sten Lundin.

World Championship calendar now complete

With the confirmation of Payerne, the calendar for the 2027 FIM Motocross World Championship is now complete. After two seasons in which the finals were both held in Australia, the title will once again be decided on European soil in 2027. The MXGP and MX2 world championship titles will be decided in Switzerland. The region is also easily accessible for fans from France, Germany, Italy and other countries.

Season finale in Switzerland

The race in Payerne will bring to a close a season comprising 20 World Championship rounds, which begins on 28 February in Andalusia. Just one week later, the riders will travel to Assen for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations on 10 October. This makes the first two weeks of October a highlight of the motocross year.

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2027 World Championship Calendar

4 April 2027 – Italy, Riola Sardo (Sardinia) 18 April 2027 – Spain, Mérida 25 April 2027 – Italy, Pietramurata (Trentino) 2 May 2027 – China, Shanghai 23 May 2027 – Portugal, Águeda 30 May 2027 – France, St Jean d’Angély 13 June 2027 – Latvia, Kegums 20 June 2027 – Germany, Teutschenthal, WMX 27 June 2027 – Great Britain, Foxhills 25 July 2027 – Czech Republic, Loket 1 August 2027 – Belgium, Lommel 15 August 2027 – Sweden, Uddevalla 22 August 2027 – Netherlands, Arnhem, WMX 5 September 2027 – Turkey, Afyonkarahisar, WMX 12 September 2027 – China, Ziyang 19 September 2027 – Australia, Darwin, WMX 3 October 2027 – Switzerland, Payerne