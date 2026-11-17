Two weeks ago in Brazil, Mercedes were officially crowned Constructors’ World Champions. The Drivers’ World Championship has also already been decided in favour of Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff: “It was an incredible achievement to win both world championships, and we’ve taken the time to celebrate this success in style. However, there is still a lot we want to achieve this season, which is why we’re now getting back to work.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The battle for the runners-up spot is still wide open and will be a thrilling five-way contest over the final three races between Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing), George Russell, the Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris (McLaren).

Wolff ahead of the F1 season finale: Full support for Russell

Wolff: “Our goals are clear: we want to support George in finishing as high as possible in the drivers’ championship, carry that momentum into the new year and continue to extract more performance from the car. In this regard, there is still a lot of work to be done, and the last three races offer us three further opportunities to learn and improve.”

Ahead of the Middle East races, the Las Vegas Grand Prix is coming up. Wolff: “The Grand Prix has established itself remarkably quickly as one of Formula 1’s biggest events and is a great example of the sport’s growth in the US. With the Strip as a backdrop, there’s nothing quite like it on the racing calendar. We know what it feels like to win there, and we’d certainly like to experience that again.” In 2024, George Russell won the race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mercedes engine upgrade for Antonelli only

Mercedes has something new in store for the final triple-header: the long-awaited engine upgrade under the ADUO (Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities) rule. However, only one driver will be racing with the new specification in Vegas.

Wolff: “From this weekend onwards, the ADUO specification of the turbo will be available to us. The primary aim is to test the development under race weekend conditions. The expected performance gain is relatively small. We’ll be using it in Kimi’s car, whilst our priority with George is to secure his grid position. The performance gain is probably too small to justify a grid penalty.”