When Archie McDonald (Joe Rascal Racing) crossed the finish line at the Red Bull Ring in the final race of the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup season, he let his emotions run free. The 20-year-old racer was over the moon – he was the first overall winner of the fledgling racing series.

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After 12 races, McDonald had 202 points to his name – nine more than Spain’s Oscar Gutierrez. The Australian was the most consistent rider in 2026. At the season opener in Austin, he won the very first race of the Bagger World Cup. He finished third in Race 2 in Texas. This was followed by two third-place finishes at the second event in Mugello. At Assen, he finished fourth and fifth. After coming second in the first race, he secured his second victory in Race 2 at Silverstone. At Aragon, McDonald stood on the podium twice more. A second-place finish and an eighth-place finish at Spielberg were then enough for him to clinch the title.

Alongside his successes in the Bagger World Cup, McDonald also had to cope with a serious personal tragedy this year. His brother Toby passed away in the spring.

Archie McDonald und Joe Rascal Racing werden auch 2027 gemeinsam antreten Foto: Harley-Davidson/Joe Rascal Racing Archie McDonald und Joe Rascal Racing werden auch 2027 gemeinsam antreten © Harley-Davidson/Joe Rascal Racing

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Archie McDonald: Defending his title with Joe Rascal Racing

It was announced a few days ago that Archie McDonald will defend his title in 2027 – he has extended his contract with his team, Joe Rascal, for another year. The Australian team will compete with three bikes next season. It was only recently revealed that 26-year-old Italian Gabriele Ruiu will be joining the team as a new rider . It is not yet clear whether Eric Granado will remain with the team in 2027 – no contract extension has been announced as yet. The Brazilian finished third overall in 2026.

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At EICMA in Milan, Harley-Davidson recently unveiled the changes for the 2027 Bagger World Cup. Three new circuits – Le Mans, Barcelona and Portimão – will be added next year. Furthermore, there will now be eight events and 16 races – in 2026, the new series’ debut season, there were six events and 12 races.

Five teams have so far entered for the 2027 season: Joe Rascal Racing, Saddlemen Race Development, Niti Racing, Kyle Wyman Racing and Mad Monkey.