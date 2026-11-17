McLaren and the Las Vegas Grand Prix on the circuit running along the famous Strip – that’s a combination that hasn’t brought much luck so far. Armed with insights from the rainy, chilly race in São Paulo two weeks ago, the Papaya team – comprising 2025 World Champion Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and team principal Andrea Stella – is hoping to finally make peace with the circuit this year.

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After the São Paulo GP at Interlagos, Stella said of Las Vegas: “It’s a completely different circuit layout with long straights. We know – we saw this at Monza, we saw this at Baku – that the McLaren isn’t necessarily the best car when it comes to reaching top speed. We know that this is also linked in some way to our gear ratios, which aren’t ideal when you need to exceed a certain top speed. Nevertheless, in my opinion, we’re looking forward to Las Vegas with some optimism, because the car is faster now.”

Lessons from Brazil will help at the Vegas F1 Grand Prix

The Italian engineer notes that the insights gained from the race in Brazil, where conditions were wet and consequently cooler, could prove helpful in Vegas. There, with temperatures likely to be around ten degrees Celsius at the time of the race, conditions will be cold and slippery. Stella: “I think this race will give us – and not just us, but probably everyone – a bit of an understanding of how to manage the tyres and where the car performs well, and where their car or our car isn’t quite as good. So there’s a lot of information we can use for Las Vegas.”

McLaren were disqualified in 2025

Stella: “So we’re looking to the future with a fair bit of optimism. We also want to achieve a good result in Vegas, because of all the races on the calendar, that was probably the one where we struggled the most. And even last year, when we had a good race, we made things difficult for ourselves because of the problem with the underbody panels.” A year ago, both McLarens were disqualified after the race because the underbody panels on each car had been ground down too far.

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In 2024, both drivers finished in the points, but in 6th and 7th place – outside the podium. At the Vegas debut on the Strip in 2023, Norris (starting from 15th on the grid) crashed, whilst Oscar Piastri managed to fight his way up from 18th on the grid to 10th. But McLaren and Las Vegas – they haven’t really clicked so far.

Stella therefore says: “So we’re looking forward to Vegas, we want to achieve a good result there and finally make peace with this circuit.”