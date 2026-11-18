There was already a flurry of grid penalties during the Brazilian Grand Prix, and this trend is set to continue in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi – as many drivers are reaching their annual quota for engine components.

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Late on Tuesday night, McLaren confirmed that a new internal combustion engine will be fitted to Oscar Piastri’s car in Las Vegas, following a reliability issue at Interlagos. As this is his fifth engine of the season, he will receive a ten-place grid penalty. Both McLarens will be fitted with upgraded Mercedes engines as part of the FIA’s ADUO programme.

ADUO stands for ‘Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities’. ADUO is designed to ensure that engine manufacturers who are lagging behind are given a chance to catch up during the season. Manufacturers are granted development leeway if they are at least two per cent behind in terms of internal combustion engine performance.

McLaren won the Constructors’ Championship in 2024 and 2025, but since the Brazilian Grand Prix it has been clear: the new champion is Mercedes. For McLaren, the aim now is to at least secure third place. The Papaya team are on 398 points, overtaken by Red Bull Racing (415), whilst Ferrari are already well clear on 510 points.

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McLaren’s focus is also on making the most of every remaining opportunity to prepare for 2027. The team will introduce further developments to the MCL40 aimed at reducing drag and increasing top speed – for example, in the form of a new underbody. It remains to be seen whether these new parts will remain on the car beyond the first two free practice sessions.

This work plays a key role in shaping what comes next. The design and development of the 2027 car are already in full swing at the McLaren Technology Centre, and the insights gained from the MCL40 will be invaluable as this programme progresses.