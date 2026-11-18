A delicate car balance in the tricky set-up balancing act between slow and fast sections, low temperatures, and therefore very tricky tyre management – the Las Vegas Night Grand Prix offers precisely the conditions under which Max Verstappen can shine with his extra touch of talent.

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In 2023 and 2025, the Dutchman drove from second on the grid to victory; in 2024, he finished fifth. Ahead of the fourth edition of the glitzy Grand Prix in the gambling mecca of Las Vegas, Max first takes a look back.

“The difference between the World Championship races at Interlagos and Las Vegas could hardly be greater. Brazil was a mad race on that historic circuit, and finishing the Grand Prix in P2 after starting from the very back was a fantastic result.”

“In the meantime, I’ve been back at the racing car factory to practise in the simulator for the last three races of the year.”

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“Now it’s Las Vegas, a completely different track in every respect – a fast circuit with that long straight all the way down the Strip, so energy management will be a major factor.”

“It’s also cold, so we’ll see different tyre behaviour across the various cars, and it’ll be absolutely crucial to keep the tyres within their optimal operating window.”

“We’ve made some really positive strides in the last few races. Hopefully we can end the season on a high.”