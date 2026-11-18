When the Supersport World Championship regulations were expanded to include the ‘Next Generation’ category for larger-capacity motorbikes, Andrea Quadranti saw a light at the end of the tunnel – the Ticino native had organised the MV Agusta Reparto Corse team for many years and had long been calling for the regulations to be relaxed so that he could field the F3 800. Podium finishes were back within reach from 2022 onwards, and in 2025 Bo Bendsneyder even secured two victories.

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But the other manufacturers weren’t sitting idle: Yamaha launched the R9, ZX Moto made a successful entry, and Ducati is set to introduce a new model for 2027. The scant support from MV Agusta is not enough to keep up: Quadranti switched to Yamaha for 2026 and won the World Championship straight away with Albert Arenas. And MotoZoo recently became the latest team to announce that it is turning its back on MV Agusta and will be competing with Suzuki in the middleweight class of the production-based World Championship .

What makes competing in F3 so difficult is this: for 2027, the target engine power in the Supersport World Championship is 135 PS – a team would have to manage the power restriction on its own in a way that meets homologation requirements, as the MV Agusta produces almost 150 PS in production form and no support is to be expected from the struggling manufacturer.

It is now clear that the 2027 Supersport World Championship will take place without MV Agusta, as the last remaining team – Flembbo from France – is on the verge of disbanding. All the equipment is being sold off – test bench, pit facilities, shipping crates and so on.

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This forced withdrawal brings to a close what was, in itself, a thoroughly successful chapter for MV Agusta. At the height of their success, the Italians were battling for the title with Jules Cluzel. In 2014 and 2016, the Frenchman finished as runner-up in the world championship, whilst in 2015 he came fourth. With eight wins and 19 podium finishes, Cluzel is also the most successful MV Agusta rider. In total, the Italian manufacturer secured 13 wins and 74 podium finishes.