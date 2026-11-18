When the 2020 MotoGP came to the Portuguese Algarve for the first time, it was a stopgap in the ‘COVID-19 pandemic calendar’. Six years on, the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve has become an integral part of the World Championship, and the government has come on board as a partner.

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From reserve venue to regular fixture

As early as 2017, Dorna agreed with Portimão to keep the circuit available as a replacement for cancelled races. In June 2019, Carmelo Ezpeleta announced a return to Portugal for 2022; until then, the Algarve remained a reserve venue. The background to this was the plan to expand the MotoGP calendar from 19 races at the time to 22 in the long term. One of Dorna’s conditions was a new surface, which was laid before the Formula 1 guest appearance in 2020.

The pandemic accelerated everything: after eight years without a Grand Prix in Portugal, Portimão slipped into the calendar in 2020 as the season finale following the Valencia double-header. The debut could not have gone better: Miguel Oliveira won his home race on a KTM on 22 November 2020. In 2021, too, Portimão was initially listed on the calendar only as a reserve venue, before stepping in to replace the postponed races in Argentina and Austin; a second race followed in November as the Algarve Grand Prix. Since then, Portimão has featured every year; in 2025, it attracted 183,000 spectators – a record.

Miguel Oliveira gewann 2020 sein Heimrennen in Portimao Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Miguel Oliveira gewann 2020 sein Heimrennen in Portimao © Gold and Goose Photography

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Pinheiro’s life’s work and generous government support

The fact that it has come this far is inextricably linked to Paulo Pinheiro. The mechanical engineer spearheaded the construction of the circuit in his home town, which opened in November 2008 with the Superbike World Championship final. The early years were tough; the circuit was at one point on the brink of bankruptcy before a government investment put it back on a sound footing. When Dorna boss Carmelo Ezpeleta, in 2023, referred to the need for re-homologation following riders’ complaints about gravel that was too coarse in the run-off areas, Pinheiro brushed aside any concerns: “If we have to change the gravel, we’ll change the gravel.” In July 2024, he died at the age of 52.

A few weeks later, the Grand Prix was in jeopardy. Portugal’s MotoGP star Miguel Oliveira publicly criticised the government’s lack of support. In September 2024, the tide turned: for the first time, the government was actively involved in organising the Grand Prix, and a contract for 2025 and 2026 was signed. Pedro Machado, State Secretary for Tourism, admitted that they had first had to restore the state’s good reputation with Dorna, as previous payment commitments had not been honoured.

On 24 September 2026, the contract was extended until 2029, with the 2027 event brought forward to 1–3 October. It is not cheap: according to circuit director Jaime Costa, hosting the event costs between 9.5 and 10 million euros. However, an EY study commissioned by the operating company Parkalgar estimated the gross value added of the 2025 Grand Prix at 102 million euros, 56 million of which would be generated in the Algarve. At least according to the organiser’s calculations, this is a worthwhile venture, both for the country and for the region.

2020: Miguel Oliveira nach seinem Sieg in Portimao Foto: Gold and Goose Photography 2020: Miguel Oliveira nach seinem Sieg in Portimao © Gold and Goose Photography

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Why a return to Estoril is not on the cards

Estoril, which hosted the event from 2000 to 2012, was already a shaky prospect back then. Entry fees became a problem during the euro crisis, and in 2013 Austin took its place on the calendar. Today, there are even fewer arguments in favour of a return. Some grandstands are closed, over 50 track days have been cancelled for 2026, and the municipality of Cascais has taken over management. The Superbike World Championship returned there in October, but even this event was in doubt for a long time. A MotoGP comeback would have no basis anyway, as long as Portimão is under contract until 2029 and the state is co-funding that very race. Miguel Oliveira warned that Estoril must ‘not just be a memory’. For MotoGP, it has long since been just that.