The score currently stands at 31:28 points between the American Haas team and the Audi-backed side. The two teams are battling it out for seventh place in the Constructors’ Championship, and a single place higher or lower makes a difference of roughly 10 million dollars in prize money.

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So there’s a lot at stake in the final three races, and Nico Hülkenberg is determined to make the most of his opportunities.

The 39-year-old German, who finished a formidable seventh with Sauber in 2025 on the sinfully fast Strip, says: “Las Vegas always means a spectacle. Racing down the Strip at night is like nothing else, and I really enjoy this circuit.”

“The track may look simple on paper, but the long straights, the heavy braking zones and the cooler temperatures make it quite demanding, especially when it comes to getting the tyres to work. The track layout usually makes for good races, but you don’t have much room for error either.”

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Race Director Allan McNish adds: “There have been some positive results recently, with us scoring points in three of the last four Grands Prix. The Constructors’ Championship remains a tight affair, and every point can make a big difference at this stage of the year. Our focus is on getting the most out of our package. If we can do that, then we’ll also have the chance to climb one place higher in the standings.”