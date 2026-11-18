The Triple M Ducati Frankfurt team is currently in limbo. “We definitely want to continue with Lukas Tulovic,” assures team owner Matthias Moser. “We just don’t know yet which championship we’ll be competing in. We’re waiting for the new regulations for the 2027 IDM Superbike.” Following a winning streak at the start of the 2026 season, Lukas Tulovic – whose Ducati was already running at less than full power due to additional weight and a rev limit – was further held back. This made life very difficult for the rider and led to numerous discussions for Moser about the pros and cons – and, above all, the former promoter’s handling of the Balance of Performance. Despite the reduced rev limit and the resulting loss of power, Tulovic still clinched the title.

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“For the 2026 season, I would have liked to have been allowed to race the whole year without the rev limit, so that I could have been in contention for victories right up until the end of the year,” Tulovic explains. “It would have been nice to be in contention for victory at the season finale and to be on the podium when the title was decided, at the very least. If not to win outright. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.”

A desire for more sport and less hassle

“For the 2026 championship, it would generally have been better,” he is certain – and he is not alone in this view – “if it could have taken place without so many protests and the sport had been the main focus, rather than so many disagreements and so many little problems. I always like it when the races, the championship and everything else are decided on the track and there aren’t any protests, court hearings or disqualifications afterwards. I never like it when it’s decided that way in the end.”

“As for the 2027 season, we’ll unfortunately have to wait for the IDM’s decision,” Tulovic agrees with his team boss. “That’s why we now have to see how much longer we can wait to find out what the regulations will be and whether the Ducati will be competitive – whether we’ll get any power at all. If it’s not up to scratch, we’ll race in the Italian Championship, and if the IDM regulations are fair, we’ll race in the IDM. But at the moment, everything’s a bit up in the air.”

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The IDM is number one on the wish list

“We’d love to compete in the IDM with two riders,” Moser assures us. “But we’re actually making it dependent on the regulations. I’ve got no problem with the initial classification regarding weight and revs. But there mustn’t be a ‘Lex Tulovic’, and all the other motorbikes must be taken into account too. We’re also concerned about the monitoring of the Balance of Performance. It mustn’t be another system where decisions are made behind closed doors; there must be clear rules. For example, how long a downgrade takes. I’m also in favour of a tolerance when it comes to monitoring revs.”

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This tolerance, too, must be clearly defined in advance. Up until now, even a single instance of exceeding the limit – however slight – has resulted in the entire practice session or race being cancelled. Another point under discussion is that, until now, only the best rider from each manufacturer has been taken into account for the Balance of Performance. “But if you have the best motorbike and put the best rider on it, you should also have the chance to win,” Moser believes.

The mood remains positive

“But I’m confident,” Moser emphasises, “that the new team led by the ADAC will pull it off. An important question, alongside the regulations, is certainly whether they can attract enough participants. Because, to be honest, if only ten participants turn up, we won’t be racing. Ducati, too – which would have to pay its contribution to the IDM sponsor pool – would then say no. But we’re staying positive.”

IDM Superbike 2026 Standings

1. 258.5 points Lukas Tulovic (D), Ducati, Triple M Racing Ducati Frankfurt 2. 245.0 points Marcel Schrötter (D), BMW, GERT56 by RS Speedbike 3. 189.0 points Markus Reiterberger (D), BMW, Masteroil-alpha-Van Zon-BMW 4. 178.0 points Twan Smits (NL), Yamaha, Team Apreco 5. 160.0 points Florian Alt (D), Honda, Holzhauer Racing Promotion 6. 130.0 points Jan-Ole Jähnig (D), BMW, GERT56 by RS Speedbike 7. 100.0 points Kevin Orgis (D), BMW, ORM Racing 8. 99.0 points Toni Finsterbusch (D), BMW, GERT56 by RS Speedbike 9. 94.5 points Lorenzo Zanetti (I), Ducati, Triple M Racing Ducati Frankfurt 10. 79.5 points Jan Mohr (A), BMW, Masteroil-alpha-Van Zon-BMW 11. 71.5 points Leon Orgis (D), BMW, ORM Racing 12. 70.0 points Hannes Soomer (EST), BMW, Masteroil-alpha-Van Zon-BMW 13. 53.0 points Milan Merckelbagh (NL), BMW, Masteroil-alpha-Van Zon-BMW 14. 41.0 points Marco Fetz (D), BMW, Fetz Racing 15. 24.0 points Soma Görbe (HU), BMW, BCI MW Racing Team 16. 23.5 points Christoph Beinlich (D), BMW, BRT 17. 4.0 points Patrick Hobelsberger (D), Honda, Hobelsberger Racing Team

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