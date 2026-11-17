Yamaha: For Jack Miller, it’s clear why Toprak struggled in 2026
Following his shoulder operation on 26 October, Toprak Razgatlioglu is working on his return to the MotoGP Yamaha. Pramac team-mate Jack Miller on the Turkish rider’s struggles in his debut season.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
Following his crash in the second free practice session on 10 October in Indonesia, in which Toprak Razgatlioglu dislocated his right shoulder, he was unable to finish Sunday’s Grand Prix due to pain. His doctors deemed surgery necessary, which the Turkish rider underwent on 26 October. Not only did he miss the Grand Prix races in Australia, Malaysia and Qatar (
Toprak’s aim is to be back on his Yamaha M1 on 1 December, the Tuesday following the MotoGP finale in Valencia. That is when the 850cc era begins, with Pirelli tyres and the first winter test on the same circuit. No one else in the field is looking forward to the switch from Michelin to Pirelli with as much hope as Razgatlioglu: with the Italian brand, he won 78 races and three titles in the Superbike World Championship.
Jack Miller knows: the transition is difficult
Toprak never got to grips with the Michelin tyres in his first MotoGP season; he was never able to make the most of his braking prowess with them. For his Pramac team-mate Jack Miller, the reasons are obvious. “Toprak has ridden production bikes fitted with Pirelli tyres throughout his entire professional career,” the Australian explained in a one-on-one interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.
On a Superbike, everything moves a bit more.
Jack Miller
What Miller has so aptly described is exactly what lies ahead for him on 9 December: that’s when he’ll be testing the factory Yamaha for the first time in Valencia, the bike on which he’ll compete in the 2027 Superbike World Championship. We know from past experience that riders generally find it easier to switch from the stiff GP machines to the modified production bikes than the other way round. The four-time MotoGP winner is also banking on this: “On a Superbike, everything moves a bit more, but you’re also correspondingly freer in your riding. These days, the bikes are quite similar – I train on a Superbike at least once a month.”
Teams & Riders, 2027 Superbike World Championship:
BMW: Miguel Oliveira (P), Brad Binder (ZA)
Bimota: Axel Bassani (I), Alex Lowes (GB)
Honda: Jake Dixon (GB), Somkiat Chantra (T)
Kawasaki: Garrett Gerloff (USA)
Pata Yamaha: Andrea Locatelli (I), Jack Miller (AUS)
GRT Yamaha: Remy Gardner (AUS), Stefano Manzi (I)
MotoXracing Yamaha: Mattia Rato (I), Twan Smits (NL)
Aruba.it Ducati: Iker Lecuona (E), Franco Morbidelli (I)
Barni Spark Ducati: Yari Montella (I), Xavier Vierge (E)
Marc VDS Ducati: Sam Lowes (GB)
Motocorsa Ducati: Alberto Surra (I)
Advocates Ducati: Tommy Bridewell (GB)
Go Eleven Ducati: Lorenzo Baldassarri (I), Albert Arenas (E)
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