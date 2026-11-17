Following his crash in the second free practice session on 10 October in Indonesia, in which Toprak Razgatlioglu dislocated his right shoulder, he was unable to finish Sunday’s Grand Prix due to pain. His doctors deemed surgery necessary, which the Turkish rider underwent on 26 October. Not only did he miss the Grand Prix races in Australia, Malaysia and Qatar ( where Yamaha did not compete anyway ), but the final two rounds in Portimão and Valencia will also take place without him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Toprak’s aim is to be back on his Yamaha M1 on 1 December, the Tuesday following the MotoGP finale in Valencia. That is when the 850cc era begins, with Pirelli tyres and the first winter test on the same circuit. No one else in the field is looking forward to the switch from Michelin to Pirelli with as much hope as Razgatlioglu: with the Italian brand, he won 78 races and three titles in the Superbike World Championship.

Jack Miller knows: the transition is difficult

Toprak never got to grips with the Michelin tyres in his first MotoGP season; he was never able to make the most of his braking prowess with them. For his Pramac team-mate Jack Miller, the reasons are obvious. “Toprak has ridden production bikes fitted with Pirelli tyres throughout his entire professional career,” the Australian explained in a one-on-one interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. “Grand Prix bikes demand different things . The longer you ride something very specific, the more you adapt to it. You start in Moto3 and then move up to MotoGP. A few things have changed over the years, but we’ve always adapted our riding styles. When I’ve ridden a Superbike in the past, I’ve done so with the same style as on a MotoGP machine. You learn to adapt, but first you have to understand how to go about it. You have to rewire your own system to understand what you need to do differently. You can’t brake the way you used to. You have to think ahead about what you’re going to do at the apex and on the exit of the corner – because the deceleration and acceleration are different to those on a Superbike.”

On a Superbike, everything moves a bit more. Jack Miller

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Miller has so aptly described is exactly what lies ahead for him on 9 December: that’s when he’ll be testing the factory Yamaha for the first time in Valencia, the bike on which he’ll compete in the 2027 Superbike World Championship. We know from past experience that riders generally find it easier to switch from the stiff GP machines to the modified production bikes than the other way round. The four-time MotoGP winner is also banking on this: “On a Superbike, everything moves a bit more, but you’re also correspondingly freer in your riding. These days, the bikes are quite similar – I train on a Superbike at least once a month.”

Jack Miller (li.) mit SPEEDWEEK.com-Chefredakteur Ivo Schuetzbach Foto: gerhard schiel Jack Miller (li.) mit SPEEDWEEK.com-Chefredakteur Ivo Schuetzbach © gerhard schiel

Teams & Riders, 2027 Superbike World Championship: