Toprak Razgatlioglu dislocated his right shoulder in a crash during a practice session in Indonesia in early October. The Pramac Yamaha rider managed to finish the sprint race at Mandalika despite the pain, but was forced to retire from the Grand Prix after eight laps. This was followed by the devastating diagnosis: Toprak must undergo surgery on his shoulder and end his MotoGP rookie season prematurely.

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On 17 November, Yamaha released an update on the 30-year-old’s condition. The latest CT scan has yielded positive results. Whilst Toprak will not be riding a MotoGP bike again this year – that much remains unchanged – his recovery is progressing very well. “The scan confirmed that the bone graft is healing faster than expected. Toprak has now begun his rehabilitation programme, which focuses on mobility and muscle building,” Yamaha said in an official statement on Tuesday. “He will continue his recovery, with further examinations scheduled for December. He will therefore sit out the next two Grands Prix as well as the test in Valencia.”

Dr Riccardo Minola, Medical Director at Yamaha Motor Racing, added: “The examination results are very positive, and Toprak is ahead of schedule. By sitting out the races in Portugal and Valencia, we can give his shoulder a rest and lay a solid foundation for the 2027 season.”

Toprak himself also spoke out on social media: “Everything is going well, even faster than planned. I’m continuing to work so that I can get back on the bike soon,” said the three-time Superbike World Champion.

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The aim is for Toprak to return at the end of January for the first MotoGP test of 2027, which takes place in Sepang. Riding the 850cc Yamaha on Pirelli tyres, the Turkish rider is aiming to take a big step forward next season.