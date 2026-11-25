Due to Russia’s political isolation, Sweden remains the number one destination for ice speedway, as the Scandinavian country (hopefully) offers the right weather conditions for preparing the ice and, alongside Russia, is the only nation with the infrastructure – including clubs – to support a league programme. Consequently, many Western European ice speedway riders will once again be moving their activities to the far north in the first few weeks of the season, where preparations for the ice track have already begun.

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For the coming season, the Swedish clubs – which in 2025 and 2026 held a Super Cup with a single-points system instead of a league – have agreed to return to league competition. This means that next winter there will be an Elite League and the Allsvenskan, which acts as the second division, each featuring four races. In addition, the programme includes the National Pair Cup in Avesta on 15 January, the World Championship qualifier in Malilla on 23 January, the Swedish Final on 5 February (venue to be confirmed) and the Ice Speedway of Nations on 20 February in Örnsköldsvik.

Further FIM Europe ice speedway dates, as well as the events in Finland, are still to be confirmed as things stand. Whether there will also be ice speedway events in Austria or the Czech Republic this winter depends on the weather.

Ice Speedway dates in Sweden 2027:

Elite League: 9 January: Örnsköldsvik 10 January: Östersund 29 January: Bollnäs 30 January: Gävle

Allsvenskan League: 16 January: Gävle 17 January: Bollnäs 6 February: Östersund 7 February: Örnsköldsvik

Further races: 15 January: Masarna National Pair Cup in Avesta 23 January: World Championship Qualifier in Malilla 5 February: Swedish Championship Final (venue to be confirmed) 20 February: Ice Speedway of Nations in Örnsköldsvik

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