The Haupt Racing Team and Fabian Dybionka will continue their partnership in 2027. The young Polish driver will compete in his first full ADAC GT Masters season for HRT, where the team aims to field two Ford Mustang GT3s. In addition to the ADAC GT Masters, selected races in the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS) and the GT Winter Series are planned.

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Haupt Racing Team will once again be on the starting grid of the ADAC GT Masters next season. The Drees-based team plans to field two Ford Mustang GT3s in the ADAC’s GT3 junior series. Fabian Dybionka has already been confirmed as the first driver for 2027. The up-and-coming talent made his ADAC GT Masters debut at the Salzburgring last season and has already demonstrated his potential there. Together with Emil Gjerdrum, Fabian Dybionka secured a top finish straight away, taking second place in the Ford Mustang GT3. In his four race appearances, he has already scored 57 championship points. In 2027, the 17-year-old Pole will now contest the full season in the ADAC GT Masters, where both the Haupt Racing Team and the ADAC, as organisers, are committed to the ‘Road to DTM’ junior development programme. In 2027, the ADAC will focus its young talent development programme even more strongly on progression to the next higher series. The “Road to DTM” links the German Karting Championship, the BMW M2 Cup, the ADAC GT4 Germany and the ADAC GT Masters with the DTM. Cash and non-cash prizes totalling around 1.5 million euros are available across all levels.

In addition to the ADAC GT Masters, further appearances by Fabian Dybionka are planned. At selected events in the GT Winter Series, the young driver is set to gain further experience in the Ford Mustang GT3 and complete his pre-season preparations. In the Nürburgring Endurance Series, Dybionka is set to be introduced to endurance racing and will have the opportunity to demonstrate his skills on one of the most demanding circuits.

Further drivers and the final driver pairings will be announced at a later date.

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Fabian Dybionka, Haupt Racing Team: “I’m delighted to be driving for HRT in 2027 and to be returning to the ADAC GT Masters, this time for the entire season. We know what our goal is. We want to win the championship.”

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Ulrich Fritz, Managing Director of Haupt Racing Team: “We are very pleased to have secured Fabian, a talented young driver. We have already successfully demonstrated that the leap from the ADAC GT Masters to the DTM can be achieved within our team. We are now looking forward to taking the next step with Fabian and fighting together for good results.”