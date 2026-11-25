Reigning world champion Lucas Mares is in the lead. His Dacia team-mates Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sébastien Loeb are still in with a chance of challenging the championship leader, Seth Quintero (Toyota), for the world title. With this being their last chance to secure the championship before their imminent withdrawal, they are driving on the attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dacia-Pilot Lucas Moraes liegt im Zwischenklassement der ADDC vorne Foto: Red Bull Dacia-Pilot Lucas Moraes liegt im Zwischenklassement der ADDC vorne © Red Bull

Al-Attiyah won the third stage on Wednesday, which ran from Al Sila to Madinat Zayad over 422 kilometres (300 of which were timed). Nine-time World Rally Champion Loeb finished in third place. With today’s result, Quintero is now within striking distance of the Dacia drivers in the World Championship standings. The American currently sits in fifth place in the Abu Dhabi interim standings.

The battle for the World Championship title is therefore heating up: Loeb and Al-Attiyah have closed the gap on Quintero with the points they scored today. After three of five stages, the Toyota youngster remains 13 points ahead of Loeb and 17 points ahead of Al-Attiyah. A further 40 points are up for grabs on the way to Friday’s finish in Al Ain. Thirty points are awarded for the overall victory, and five points each for stage wins on the final two stages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seth Quintero führt weiterhin die Rally-Raid-WM an Foto: Red Bull Seth Quintero führt weiterhin die Rally-Raid-WM an © Red Bull

Topic of the week MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez: How he managed to defeat Aprilia Marc Marquez made up a 102-point deficit in the 2026 MotoGP season. Aprilia had all the cards in its hand this year with Bezzecchi and Martin – and lost the title battle. Read More

Today’s winner, Al-Attiyah, is currently just six seconds behind his team-mate Lucas Moraes in the Abu Dhabi overall standings. The Brazilian finished second in Stage 3. South African Henk Lategan (Toyota) finished fourth, ahead of his team-mate Quintero.