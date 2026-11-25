Ducati works rider Pecco Bagnaia will be unable to compete in the season finale in Valencia due to injury. “The latest medical examinations, carried out this morning, did not give the green light for him to return to the bike,” said an official statement from the Ducati-Lenovo team on Wednesday evening. “Nevertheless, it remains a special weekend: the farewell weekend, which brings to a close a wonderful history marked by success. A story of love and passion that will endure forever – featuring the most successful rider in Ducati’s MotoGP history, who has 31 victories to his name.”

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In the MotoGP Sprint in Qatar, Pecco Bagnaia was taken out on the first lap by Gresini rider Fermin Aldeguer. The Ducati factory rider suffered two fractures to his right foot and several bruises all over his body in the crash. Bagnaia underwent surgery in Turin the following week. The three-time world champion then began his rehabilitation.

Bagnaia did everything he could, working with Ducati and his medical team, to ensure he could get back on his Desmosedici as quickly as possible. The initial aim was to return at Portimão – but the Portuguese Grand Prix came too soon for him. Bagnaia was replaced in the Ducati-Lenovo team by Superbike ace Iker Lecuona. It is now confirmed that he will not be able to compete in his final MotoGP event in red either. Lecuona will step in once again.



Participation in the Valencia test with Aprilia also in doubt

It is uncertain whether Bagnaia will be able to take part in the official Valencia test on Tuesday following the race weekend in Valencia. He may also miss his first opportunity to ride the 850cc Aprilia.

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Pecco Bagnaia made his MotoGP debut in 2019. After two difficult years with Pramac, the Italian moved to the Ducati factory team in 2021. That season, he finished as runner-up in the world championship behind Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha). He won the world title in both 2022 and 2023. In 2024, he was narrowly beaten by Jorge Martin. In 2025 and 2026, the 29-year-old endured two difficult seasons alongside his team-mate Marc Márquez. In 2027, Bagnaia will move to the Aprilia works team to partner his VR46 mate Marco Bezzecchi.