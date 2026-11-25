The second leg of the marathon stage at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (ADDC) took the competitors 422 km – 300 of which were timed – from Al Sila back to Madinat Zayed. The terrain consisted of 30 per cent dunes, 26 per cent sand, 21 per cent earth, 14 per cent dried-up lake beds, 5 per cent stones and 4 per cent tarmac. The stage, which was relatively fast overall, was characterised by a challenging opening section and frequent changes of direction.

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As the winner of the previous stage, Daniel Sanders (Red Bull KTM) was tasked with opening the third stage. The start was delayed by 30 minutes due to fog. A maximum time bonus of 2:03 min could be earned for opening the route. The Australian had crashed on Tuesday and took a cautious approach to the third day of racing; by the first waypoint, he was already 2:30 min behind his team-mate Luciano Benavides, who set the fastest time.

The Argentine continued to set the fastest times as the stage progressed, closely followed by Tosha Schareina (Honda) and Rally2 rider Michael Dochery (Hero). On the way to the waypoint at kilometre 250, the Hero rider made a navigation error and lost over ten minutes – as well as the overall lead!

On the final kilometres, Benavides apparently deliberately eased off the pace, leaving the stage victory to Schareina. However, this also allowed Adrien Van Beveren (Honda) to overtake the KTM rider and secure second place. The Frenchman, riding for the Honda works team, thus became the new leader of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. Benavides took third place on the day’s podium.

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In the overall standings, van Beveren is 35 seconds ahead of his team-mate Schareina and 3 minutes 30 seconds ahead of Sanders. Benavides is fourth, 4 minutes 9 seconds behind.

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For Sanders, the main focus at the ADDC is on the World Rally-Raid Championship title. The 32-year-old leads the standings by twelve points ahead of Benavides and Schareina.

Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2026: Stage 3 results

Platz Fahrer Nationalität Kategorie Team Zeit 1. T. Schareina ESP GP Honda 2:32:46 (hh:mm:ss) 2. A. Van Beveren FRA GP Honda +0:59 (mm:ss) 3. L. Benavides ARG GP KTM +1:23 4. M. Ventura POR R2 Honda +2:44 5. A. Mcinnes GBR R2 KTM +4:30 6. D. Sanders AUS GP KTM +4:43 7. D. Braceras Martinez ESP R2 Hero +6:30 8. T. Mulec SLO R2 KTM +6:39 9. K. Dabrowski POL R2 KTM +6:56 10. M. Docherty RSA R2 Hero +9:55

Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2026: Standings after 3 of 5 stages

Platz Fahrer Nationalität Kategorie Team Zeit 1. A. Van Beveren FRA GP Honda 8:00:51 (hh:mm:ss) 2. T. Schareina ESP GP Honda +0:35 (mm:ss) 3. D. Sanders AUS GP KTM +3:30 4. L. Benavides ARG GP KTM +4:09 5. M. Docherty RSA R2 Hero +7:22 6. A. Mcinnes GBR R2 KTM +14:37 7. T. Mulec SLO R2 KTM +19:52 8. K. Dabrowski POL R2 KTM +29:04 9. D. Braceras Martinez ESP R2 Hero +30,17 10. E. Lane GBR R2 KTM +45:49

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