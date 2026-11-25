Abu Dhabi, Stage 3: KTM plays it tactically – Honda takes stage win and overall lead
On the third stage, Honda secured its first stage win at the 2026 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. For KTM, the day’s racing was characterised by a great deal of tactical manoeuvring.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
The second leg of the marathon stage at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (ADDC) took the competitors 422 km – 300 of which were timed – from Al Sila back to Madinat Zayed. The terrain consisted of 30 per cent dunes, 26 per cent sand, 21 per cent earth, 14 per cent dried-up lake beds, 5 per cent stones and 4 per cent tarmac. The stage, which was relatively fast overall, was characterised by a challenging opening section and frequent changes of direction.
As the winner of the previous stage, Daniel Sanders (Red Bull KTM) was tasked with opening the third stage. The start was delayed by 30 minutes due to fog. A maximum time bonus of 2:03 min could be earned for opening the route. The Australian had crashed on Tuesday and took a cautious approach to the third day of racing; by the first waypoint, he was already 2:30 min behind his team-mate Luciano Benavides, who set the fastest time.
The Argentine continued to set the fastest times as the stage progressed, closely followed by Tosha Schareina (Honda) and Rally2 rider Michael Dochery (Hero). On the way to the waypoint at kilometre 250, the Hero rider made a navigation error and lost over ten minutes – as well as the overall lead!
On the final kilometres, Benavides apparently deliberately eased off the pace, leaving the stage victory to Schareina. However, this also allowed Adrien Van Beveren (Honda) to overtake the KTM rider and secure second place. The Frenchman, riding for the Honda works team, thus became the new leader of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. Benavides took third place on the day’s podium.
In the overall standings, van Beveren is 35 seconds ahead of his team-mate Schareina and 3 minutes 30 seconds ahead of Sanders. Benavides is fourth, 4 minutes 9 seconds behind.
For Sanders, the main focus at the ADDC is on the World Rally-Raid Championship title. The 32-year-old leads the standings by twelve points ahead of Benavides and Schareina.
Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2026: Stage 3 results
1.
T. Schareina
ESP
GP
Honda
2:32:46 (hh:mm:ss)
2.
A. Van Beveren
FRA
GP
Honda
+0:59 (mm:ss)
3.
L. Benavides
ARG
GP
KTM
+1:23
4.
M. Ventura
POR
R2
Honda
+2:44
5.
A. Mcinnes
GBR
R2
KTM
+4:30
6.
D. Sanders
AUS
GP
KTM
+4:43
7.
D. Braceras Martinez
ESP
R2
Hero
+6:30
8.
T. Mulec
SLO
R2
KTM
+6:39
9.
K. Dabrowski
POL
R2
KTM
+6:56
10.
M. Docherty
RSA
R2
Hero
+9:55
Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2026: Standings after 3 of 5 stages
1.
A. Van Beveren
FRA
GP
Honda
8:00:51 (hh:mm:ss)
2.
T. Schareina
ESP
GP
Honda
+0:35 (mm:ss)
3.
D. Sanders
AUS
GP
KTM
+3:30
4.
L. Benavides
ARG
GP
KTM
+4:09
5.
M. Docherty
RSA
R2
Hero
+7:22
6.
A. Mcinnes
GBR
R2
KTM
+14:37
7.
T. Mulec
SLO
R2
KTM
+19:52
8.
K. Dabrowski
POL
R2
KTM
+29:04
9.
D. Braceras Martinez
ESP
R2
Hero
+30,17
10.
E. Lane
GBR
R2
KTM
+45:49
Seen already?
Don't miss out on any highlights: The Speedweek newsletter, sent out twice a week, delivers the latest news, exclusive commentary and all the important dates from the world of motorsports - directly into your inbox