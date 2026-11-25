The Ferrari team are likely to feel the sting of the points they missed out on in Las Vegas for a long time to come. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc had high hopes of a podium finish on the street circuit in Sin City – until the pair got in each other’s way. An aggressive overtaking manoeuvre by the Monegasque driver ended with the two red cars getting too close to one another, causing Hamilton to spin.

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The seven-time world champion was able to carry on, however, and channelled his frustration to ultimately secure seventh place. And Leclerc, too, managed to just scrape into the points in tenth place, despite the penalty he was handed for causing the incident. But that did little to lift Fred Vasseur’s spirits.

The team principal of the Maranello-based team was visibly annoyed and spoke plainly after the unwelcome incident. He knows he must get the rivalry between his drivers under control as quickly as possible. After all, the racing action continues this week with the race weekend in Qatar.

Qatar GP: Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur issues a challenge

A new challenge awaits the GP stars and their engineers on the desert circuit, as Vasseur emphasises: “We are determined to fight back in Qatar and deliver a weekend that lives up to our own expectations,” he declares defiantly. The Frenchman knows: “The circuit in Lusail is clearly different from the track in Las Vegas.”

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Added to this is the challenge of having to cope with an unfamiliar set of rules. For safety reasons, Pirelli has stipulated the maximum permitted duration of use for the same set of tyres: each driver is allowed a maximum of 27 laps on the same set.

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“This means that the tyre strategy and management this weekend will be unique,” warns Vasseur, adding: “We have three hours of free practice left to prepare the car, and our goal is clear: we want to get the best possible result this weekend and achieve a good result with both cars.”