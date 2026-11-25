Although the most important MotoGP decision of the season has already been made – Marc Marquez successfully defended his title and celebrated the ultimate career achievement at Portimão – there is still much more at stake in Valencia than just consolation prizes. At the very top of the agenda are two decisions involving Aprilia.

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Alongside the crucial Manufacturers’ Championship battle between Aprilia and Ducati , the runners-up spot in the Riders’ World Championship is also still up for grabs. Following Jorge Martin’s crash in Australia, in which the ‘Marinator’ broke his right wrist, there were strong indications that his team-mate Marco Bezzecchi would quickly take over Martin’s position. Although the extremely combative Martin was unable to beat Marco Bezzecchi in the last few races, the number 89 has scored points in the last four races and thus remains ahead of ‘Bez’ ahead of the finale.

Wurden zu Team-Buddies: Jorge Martin und Marco Bezzecchi (re.) Foto: Gold and Goose Wurden zu Team-Buddies: Jorge Martin und Marco Bezzecchi (re.) © Gold and Goose

However, only two points separate the Aprilia factory riders. As Martin will still not be at 100 per cent fitness over a full GP distance in Valencia, Marco Bezzecchi is the favourite. Despite the strong team spirit at Aprilia, born of their shared successes, on the track neither is willing to give way to the other. Given the narrow points gap, tactical manoeuvring is out of the question – the duel between Martin and Bezzecchi will reach its climax as their partnership draws to a close.

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Just behind the ‘black riders’, there is another battle involving three riders from three different manufacturers for the next best World Championship position – fourth place. Ahead of his final outing in orange, Pedro Acosta currently holds that spot. However, the young rider’s failure to score any points at the Portuguese Grand Prix has left him in a difficult position. His closest rivals, Ai Ogura and Fabio Di Giannantonio, scored so well at the Algarve – finishing 5th and 4th respectively – that both could still overtake the KTM frontrunner at Valencia.

Hartes Duell: Pedro Acosta (KTM) gegen Trackhouse-Aprilia-Ass Ogura (re.) Foto: Gold and Goose Hartes Duell: Pedro Acosta (KTM) gegen Trackhouse-Aprilia-Ass Ogura (re.) © Gold and Goose

The Japanese rider from the Trackhouse team is just six points behind Acosta, whilst Fabio Di Giannantonio – who will take over the Spaniard’s role at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing two days later – trails by eleven points.

Behind this expected three-way battle, the positions are now set. Raúl Fernández (7th) and Álex Márquez (8th) no longer have any chance of making up ground. Works rider Pecco Bagnaia will finish his final season with Ducati in ninth place – unless Tech3 rider Enea Bastianini goes all out and makes up 21 points.

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Further down the standings, however, there is still an interesting battle to watch. Honda LCR rider Diogo Moreira, Rookie of the Year, sits in the standings – a modest seven points behind the top Yamaha rider, Fabio Quartararo – who will also be the Brazilian’s new pit neighbour from next Tuesday. The battle for supremacy will therefore begin as early as the Valencia GP.