Last chance: These MotoGP riders can shake up the World Championship in Valencia
Following his first-ever one-two finish, Marco Bezzecchi can still secure the MotoGP runners-up title in Valencia. Other riders, too, see this as their big chance to make headlines ahead of the finale.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
Although the most important MotoGP decision of the season has already been made – Marc Marquez successfully defended his title and celebrated the ultimate career achievement at Portimão – there is still much more at stake in Valencia than just consolation prizes. At the very top of the agenda are two decisions involving Aprilia.
Alongside the
However, only two points separate the Aprilia factory riders. As Martin will still not be at 100 per cent fitness over a full GP distance in Valencia, Marco Bezzecchi is the favourite. Despite the strong team spirit at Aprilia, born of their shared successes, on the track neither is willing to give way to the other. Given the narrow points gap, tactical manoeuvring is out of the question – the duel between Martin and Bezzecchi will reach its climax as their partnership draws to a close.
Just behind the ‘black riders’, there is another battle involving three riders from three different manufacturers for the next best World Championship position – fourth place. Ahead of his final outing in orange, Pedro Acosta currently holds that spot. However, the young rider’s failure to score any points at the Portuguese Grand Prix has left him in a difficult position. His closest rivals, Ai Ogura and Fabio Di Giannantonio, scored so well at the Algarve – finishing 5th and 4th respectively – that both could still overtake the KTM frontrunner at Valencia.
The Japanese rider from the Trackhouse team is just six points behind Acosta, whilst Fabio Di Giannantonio – who will take over the Spaniard’s role at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing two days later – trails by eleven points.
Behind this expected three-way battle, the positions are now set. Raúl Fernández (7th) and Álex Márquez (8th) no longer have any chance of making up ground. Works rider Pecco Bagnaia will finish his final season with Ducati in ninth place – unless Tech3 rider Enea Bastianini goes all out and makes up 21 points.
Further down the standings, however, there is still an interesting battle to watch. Honda LCR rider
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