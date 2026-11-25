The Pirelli era in the World Superbike Championship is finally over. At the test at the Circuito de Jerez on Wednesday and Thursday this week, only Michelin tyres are fitted to the motorbikes, along with the new carbon-ceramic standard brakes from Brembo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Five factory teams are taking part in the Jerez test, although on the first day of testing so far only Kawasaki, with Garrett Gerloff in the 2027 line-up, has been out on the track. The Bimota riders Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani will not get on their bikes until the afternoon; the experienced test riders Xavi Fores and Florian Marino are carrying out the groundwork.

Honda are without Somkiat Chantra due to injury; race rider Jake Dixon is being supported by top test rider Jonathan Rea. Yamaha is testing with Andrea Locatelli only, as Jack Miller is still required in MotoGP. The same applies to BMW’s new signing Brad Binder, whilst Miguel Oliveira is also absent; test rider Michael van der Mark is stepping in. The only Ducati rider at the test is Sam Lowes from the Marc VDS customer team.

The weather in southern Spain isn’t brilliant, but with temperatures of 16 degrees and a dry track, it allows for serious testing. The test ends at 6 pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the halfway point at 2.00 pm, Gerloff topped the timesheets with a lap of 1:40.243 minutes. During the race weekend in mid-October, the Texan was just under two seconds faster. It comes as a surprise that test rider Rea is faster than his 2025 team-mate Andrea Locatelli. Van der Mark finished ahead of Dixon. Bringing up the rear of the Superbike contingent is Lowes, 2.2 seconds off the pace. With 38 laps, Loka has been the hardest-working rider so far.

Topic of the week MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez: How he managed to defeat Aprilia Marc Marquez made up a 102-point deficit in the 2026 MotoGP season. Aprilia had all the cards in its hand this year with Bezzecchi and Martin – and lost the title battle. Sebastian Fränzschky Read More

Of the three Supersport riders present, Sportbike World Championship runner-up David Salvador (Kawasaki) leads the way with a time of 1:42.928 mins.

Superbike Test, Jerez, 25 November: Times, 2.00 pm