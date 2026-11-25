Things are running like clockwork for Max Verstappen once again: the exceptional driver from the Red Bull Racing team has finished on the podium in each of the last nine Grands Prix, and in Las Vegas he celebrated his fourth victory in the last six races. And now, with the Lusail International Circuit, the World Championship calendar once again features a track that has proved a happy hunting ground for him so far.

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Verstappen has won the last three Grands Prix on the desert circuit. Only in the 2021 race did he finish behind Lewis Hamilton. Nevertheless, he is taking a cautious approach to the upcoming showdown. The 75-time GP star says: “It was a mad race in Vegas, and it was brilliant to take the win. The circuit in Doha is completely different, with complex corners that favour a car that’s strong in faster corners, and lots of flowing sections.”

Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen: Focus on tyre management

“Tyre management is always a key factor in Qatar, especially given the 27-lap limit,” he adds, referring to the stipulation from Pirelli’s engineers, who want to ensure the tyres last. “As the track puts a lot of strain on the tyres, we need to be very strategic and ensure we perfect our strategy and understand tyre behaviour as well as possible,” he warns.

“We’ve been very consistent and strong in recent races, and the team has done an excellent job so far this season. We’ve often been successful on this track, but it’s hard to predict how we’ll fare here with the new generation of cars. Our focus remains on third place in the Constructors’ World Championship, so we need to maintain our good form in the last two races of the season,” emphasises the four-time champion.

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