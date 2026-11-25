During an international raid in Mexico around a year ago, the FBI and local authorities uncovered a breathtaking collection of racing motorbikes believed to belong to the alleged drug lord Ryan James Wedding. The value of the bikes was estimated at the time to be around 40 million US dollars.

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The collection is a dream come true for any motorsport enthusiast. Among the machines are many Ducati MotoGP bikes, iconic production models and historic racing machines. Among the bikes found in the warehouse were Andrea Dovizioso’s Ducati Desmosedici GP20, Jorge Lorenzo’s Ducati Desmosedici GP18, a Moto2 Suter ridden by Marc Márquez, Loris Capirossi’s Ducati Desmosedici GP6, Valentino Rossi’s Ducati Desmosedici GP11 and GP12, Andrea Iannone’s Ducati Desmosedici GP15, a 125cc Aprilia ridden by Valentino Rossi, Carl Fogarty’s legendary Ducati 916, many 500cc World Championship machines, as well as numerous other MotoGP and World Superbike machines.

Possible reasons for the low proceeds

However, at an auction in Mexico in November 2026, these rare motorbikes fetched just under 3.3 million euros. According to the German-language news portal Focus, there were over 100 interested bidders – including private collectors and representatives from auction houses. No official reasons were given as to why the proceeds were so low. One reason, however, could be that the exact provenance of many of the motorbikes cannot be fully traced.

Ryan James Wedding was arrested in January 2026 and extradited to the US. He is accused of being involved in a transnational drug trafficking network. The former Olympic snowboarder from Canada also faces charges of money laundering and murder. Wedding’s lawyer emphasised that the Mexican authorities were not authorised to sell the motorbikes, as they had been seized as part of an investigation by the US authorities. The lawyer therefore warned potential buyers that they could face legal action. This may have been another reason why the collection could only be auctioned off for a fraction of its estimated value.

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According to Focus, several of the racing bikes are set to be exhibited in international museums in future. Furthermore, according to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, the proceeds will be used for social projects.