MotoGP auction for ‘Two Wheels for Life’: unique Sheene items as the highlight

The ‘GP of Champions’ has established itself as the biggest charity event on the MotoGP calendar. It is organised by the British charity ‘Two Wheels for Life’, which has been working closely with MotoGP for many years to support motorcycle-related aid projects in Africa. For years, the highlight of the day has been the auction of coveted items of equipment from the paddock. The main fundraising event recently raised an impressive £170,000. The most sought-after lot was a pair of racing boots belonging to MotoGP multi-champion Marc Márquez – the well-worn Alpinestars boots changed hands for 6,500 euros.

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Begehrte Memorabilia werden zugunst von «Two Wheels for Life» versteigert Foto: motogp.com Begehrte Memorabilia werden zugunst von «Two Wheels for Life» versteigert © motogp.com

The next edition of the GP of Champions auction will take place on the afternoon of 8 August as part of the Silverstone Grand Prix. In the run-up to the event, Two Wheels for Life announced a particularly extraordinary lot: a set of replica Barry Sheene leather suits, designed by Dainese, to mark the 50th anniversary of the GP legend’s first world championship title in 1976.

Barry’s son Freddie wore the creation at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, where a selection of his father’s motorbikes were ridden to mark the anniversary. Freddie Sheene, who will also be taking part in the Two-Wheels auction, had this to say about the special items: “At the start of April, I travelled to Dainese’s headquarters in Italy to be measured for the suit. It was so cool to see my father’s old leather suits and photos of him everywhere, and it was an honour to meet Lino Dainese, with whom my father worked so closely. It was a very special day.”

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“It’s fitting to hold the ‘Two Wheels for Life’ auction at Silverstone, as I know that some of my father’s most memorable races took place at this circuit,” said Freddie. “Let’s hope the suit finds a good new home – with a great bid,” said the son of the two-time world champion from England.

Silverstone: Barry Sheene versus Kenny Roberts

Andrea Coleman, founder and managing director of Two Wheels, also reflected on the venue ahead of the event: “In a wonderful gesture from Dainese and Freddie, the leather suits will take centre stage at our auction on Saturday during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. It seems very fitting to me that we can all look back on and celebrate the glorious race between Barry and Kenny Roberts at this truly legendary circuit. It is still regarded by fans and experts alike as one of the greatest motorbike races of all time.”

All funds raised will go towards the work of Two Wheels for Life in support of the ‘Riders for Health’ programmes, which use motorbikes to provide access to medical care in a number of African countries. From the perspective of British fans, the present is also something to celebrate – as veteran rider Cal Crutchlow (LCR-Honda) is competing in the premier class on behalf of the UK.