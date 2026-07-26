Jonas Torstensson (Öhlins): “That’s why it’s often easier with the Japanese”

The customer base of the Sweden-based company Öhlins has grown to impressive proportions within the MotoGP paddock. With the exception of WP Suspension (owned by the KTM Group), the Scandinavian firm supplies suspension components to manufacturers and teams across the board in all World Championship classes. In the premier class, 18 of the 22 prototypes are fitted with shock absorbers from Upplands Väsby, near Stockholm. To put it simply: only the four riders on the four RC16s work with WP technicians on set-up – all Ducati, Aprilia, Yamaha and Honda riders and technicians liaise with Öhlins staff.

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A vast range of requirements in the MotoGP paddock

The range of requirements is correspondingly vast and international, and not just when it comes to manufacturing the hardware. After all, in MotoGP too, the exchange between the equipment supplier and the ‘customer’ plays a sometimes decisive role in building up the know-how that then makes the designs 100 per cent usable. In a one-to-one interview, SPEEDWEEK.com asked Head of Racing Jonas Torstensson how the specialist from Northern Europe deals with the challenge posed by the many languages and cultures.

Made in Japan: Honda RC213V Foto: Gold and Goose Made in Japan: Honda RC213V © Gold and Goose

The Swede’s comments are interesting in every respect. Torstensson: “I would agree that we in Sweden are, in every respect, considerably more reserved than some people in Southern Europe. In terms of mentality, I see us as closer to the Japanese and thus to our customers at Honda and Yamaha. The instinct to communicate is very similar, which is why working with the Japanese manufacturers is easier in this respect.”

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Jonas Torstensson continues: “It’s also a fact, however, that the vast majority of the rider community is Spanish and Italian. We regularly observe that things aren’t always harmonious here. The initial approach is much more direct; to a Japanese person, this can even come across as aggressive. In my experience, the only solution is to be aware of this situation and actively learn to adapt to the person you’re dealing with. I myself lived in Munich for half a year. It was a bit of a shock at first, so I had to learn.”

Gresini-Ducati GP25 – mit Federelementen von Öhlins Foto: Gold and Goose Gresini-Ducati GP25 – mit Federelementen von Öhlins © Gold and Goose

It’s worth noting in this context that, since January 2025, Öhlins has been part of the Italian Brembo Group. A good learning experience, as Torstensson also emphasises: “The fact that we are now part of Brembo and thus part of a Southern European culture can only help us to improve in our day-to-day dealings with our partners and customers – all over the world.”

A deliberately international team at the racetrack

Whilst the company’s head office is predominantly staffed by Swedes, day-to-day operations in the ‘paddock’ can only be managed through an international strategy. Torstensson: “We attach great importance to covering certain mentalities and languages at the racetrack. For MotoGP, this means we have English, American, Australian and New Zealanders on our books, as well as – naturally – many Spaniards and Italians, but also Germans working as service technicians. Together, we strive to rise to the challenge.”

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