MotoGP manufacturers stick to their guns: Martin leaves, crew chief Romagnoli stays with Aprilia

The fact that MotoGP riders were, or had to be, signed as a pair – that is, together with their crew chiefs – is anything but standard practice in view of the reorganisation for the 2027 season. Whilst the close relationship between the rider and the chief engineer – who acts as a technical liaison alongside the rider – continues to be of great importance, the MotoGP manufacturers have long since recognised the value of this connection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A crew chief who was negotiated as a mandatory part of a rider’s contract is now the exception rather than the rule in today’s MotoGP competition. A prominent example is the duo of Jorge Martin and Daniele Romagnoli. The Spaniard and the Italian got to know each other at Pramac-Ducati – Romagnoli was on Ducati Corse’s payroll to support Martin in his title chase using factory machinery. As is well known, this proved successful. In 2024, they secured the World Championship title together.

Not to be forgotten: the Sterlacchini factor at Aprilia

Jorge Martin continued to rely on Romagnoli. Martin managed to bring the Italian – who had previously worked with Jorge Lorenzo at Yamaha – on board for the move to Aprilia at the end of 2024. Despite the disastrous 2025 season – due to Martin’s long-term injury, Romagnoli spent most of his time working with stand-in and test rider Lorenzo Savadori – the experienced crew chief established himself within Massimo Rivola’s team structure. In this context, the arrival of Fabiano Sterlacchini as the new chief developer of the RS-GP cannot be overlooked. Romagnoli and Sterlacchini worked closely together for many years at Ducati Corse.

David Munoz (li. neben Alex Rins) wird sich 2027 um Jorge Martin kümmern Foto: Gold and Goose David Munoz (li. neben Alex Rins) wird sich 2027 um Jorge Martin kümmern © Gold and Goose

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although Jorge Martin currently holds the World Championship lead once again, the ‘Martinator’s’ negotiating position is different. It has been decided that Martin will move to Yamaha Racing ‘on his own’. Daniele Romagnoli will continue to work for Aprilia Racing in 2027, this time for his compatriot Pecco Bagnaia. After five years, Jorge Martin will part ways with his closest confidant in the pits. Martin will ‘inherit’ David Munoz – Valentino Rossi’s most recent crew chief. Munoz is currently looking after the struggling and outgoing factory rider Alex Rins.

Stability in the Ducati and KTM factory teams

As things stand, most crew chief positions in the factory teams remain unchanged. Ducati Lenovo will continue with Marco Rigamonti (Marc Marquez), whilst Christian Gabbarini will take charge of Pedro Acosta. At KTM, too, Paul Trevathan and Phil Marron are staying on (for newcomers Fabio Di Giannantonio and Alex Márquez).

Honda is also opting for continuity for 2027. Fabio Quartararo, the 2021 champion, will also be riding solo and will work with Cristhian Pupulin, currently Marini’s crew chief. Meanwhile, it remains unclear who will be working on the other side of the official Honda HRC Castrol pit. Honda has not yet decided whether Diogo Moreira, currently a rookie with LCR-Honda, will be promoted, or whether new signing David Alonso will make the direct leap to the factory team. One thing is certain, however: Andres Madres, the current crew chief for Enea Bastianini (KTM), has been awarded a Honda contract.