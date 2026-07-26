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IRRC Supersport 1: Marek Cerveny wins, Gary Johnson narrowly misses out on the podium

The first round of the IRRC Supersport at Chimay ended with a start-to-finish victory for the Czech rider Marek Cerveny. Briton Gary Johnson, riding for the German team Schleizer Dreieck, finished fifth.

Helmut Ohner

By

Road-Racing

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Gary Johnson vom Team Schleizer Dreieck
Gary Johnson vom Team Schleizer Dreieck
Foto: Thomas Neidhardt
Gary Johnson vom Team Schleizer Dreieck
© Thomas Neidhardt

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Marek Cerveny once again proved to be the dominant force in the IRRC Superport. At Chimay in Belgium, he set the fastest lap times in both qualifying sessions and gave his rivals no chance in the first race either. From the first to the last lap, it was the Czech rider who led the field.

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However, Cerveny had to draw on all his skills to keep Kevin de Haan at bay. The Dutchman, on his Yamaha, spent a long time in the slipstream of the Triumph rider, but in the end he was narrowly beaten.

Behind the Czech rider Petr Najman, who was sitting alone in third place, an entertaining four-way battle raged between the Dutchman Ilja Caljouw (Yamaha), the Briton Gary Johnson (Suzuki), the Czech rider Matej Vit (Triumph) and the Swiss rider Mauro Poncini (Yamaha), with positions changing hands rapidly. At the finish line, Caljouw edged out Johnson, Vit and Poncini.

The honour of being the best German rider went this time to Sebastian Frotscher, who, like Johnson, races for Team Schleizer Dreieck. The Yamaha rider finished the race in tenth place. Whilst Rico Vetter (Vetter Racing Performance by SIEVI) failed to see the chequered flag for the first time this year, Jonas Stracke finished 13th, just ahead of Robert Rohde.

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IRRC Supersport Results, Race 1, Chimay, 26 July

1. Marek Cerveny (CZ), Triumph, 9 laps in 15:24.427 mins. 2. Kevin de Haan (NL)*, Yamaha, 0.715 sec behind. 3. Petr Najman (CZ), Triumph, +4.273 sec. 4. Ilja Caljouw (NL), Yamaha. 5. Gary Johnson (GB), Suzuki. 6. Matej Vit (CZ), Triumph. Also: 7. Mauro Poncini (CH), Yamaha. 10. Sebastian Frotscher (D), Yamaha. 13. Jonas Stracke (D), Yamaha. 14. Robert Rohde (D)*, Honda. *Guest rider (no points)

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