Guillem Farres (Triumph) wins MX2 Race 1, Simon Längenfelder finishes 5th

First race of the MX2 class at Loket: Pole-sitter Simon Längenfelder and Sacha Coenen (both KTM) got off to the best start. Coenen took the holeshot just ahead of the German defending champion. Liam Everts (Husqvarna), Kay Karssemakers (Kawasaki) and several other riders went down in the first corner after the start, triggering a chain reaction. Coenen led on the first lap ahead of Längenfelder, local hero Julius Mikula (KTM) and Janis Reisulis (Yamaha). Liam Everts had to mount a comeback. The Belgian finished in 12th place.

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Reisulis attacked right from the start and overtook Längenfelder and Coenen to take the lead. The Latvian led the race for eight laps. Sacha Coenen, who had undergone surgery on his collarbone two weeks earlier, was unable to keep up with the pace of the leaders and was dropped back to fifth place early on. In the end, Coenen finished in seventh place.

Guillem Farres kept his cool

World Championship leader Guillem Farres (Triumph) also got off to a good start and moved into second place behind Reisulis as early as the first lap. The Spaniard bided his time and took the lead on lap 9. On the final lap, his team-mate Camden Mc Lellan attacked him in an attempt to deny the Spaniard the race win. In the penultimate corner, the South African attempted a blocking manoeuvre, but went too far and crashed himself – which must have been an absolute nightmare for the team, as both factory riders were in danger of crashing.

Simon Längenfelder dropped back to 5th place

For 13 laps, pole-sitter Simon Längenfelder held third place, but in the final five laps he was overtaken by Camden Mc Lellan and Karlis Reisulis and consequently finished in fifth place. As a result, he lost a further nine points to World Championship leader Guillem Farres. His deficit to third place widened from 40 to 49 points.

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Results for the other German riders

Valentin Kees (KTM) finished in 15th place, Noah Ludwig (KTM) in 19th. The other German riders, Jan Krug and Joshua Voelker, finished outside the points in 30th and 32nd places respectively.

Loket, MX2, Race 1

Guillem Farres (E), Triumph, 34:03.298 Camden Mc Lellan (ZA), Triumph, (+10.705) Janis Martins Reisulis (LV), Yamaha, (+12.517) Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LV), Yamaha, (+13.808) Simon Längenfelder (D), KTM, (+15.555) Julius Mikula (CZ), KTM, (+29.162) Sacha Coenen (B), KTM, (+36.237) Maxime Grau (F), Honda, (+42.614) Valerio Lata (I), Honda, (+49.533) Gyan Doensen (NL), KTM, (+51.950)

World Championship Standings