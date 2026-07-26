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Guillem Farres (Triumph) wins MX2 Race 1, Simon Längenfelder finishes 5th

Spanish Triumph works rider and World Championship leader Guillem Farres won the first race of the Czech Republic Grand Prix at Loket, ahead of his team-mate Camden Mc Lellan and Janis Reisulis (Yamaha).

Thoralf Abgarjan

By

Motocross-WC MX2

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Guillem Farres gewann den ersten Lauf in Loket
Guillem Farres gewann den ersten Lauf in Loket
Foto: Infront Moto Racing
Guillem Farres gewann den ersten Lauf in Loket
© Infront Moto Racing

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First race of the MX2 class at Loket: Pole-sitter Simon Längenfelder and Sacha Coenen (both KTM) got off to the best start. Coenen took the holeshot just ahead of the German defending champion. Liam Everts (Husqvarna), Kay Karssemakers (Kawasaki) and several other riders went down in the first corner after the start, triggering a chain reaction. Coenen led on the first lap ahead of Längenfelder, local hero Julius Mikula (KTM) and Janis Reisulis (Yamaha). Liam Everts had to mount a comeback. The Belgian finished in 12th place.

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Reisulis attacked right from the start and overtook Längenfelder and Coenen to take the lead. The Latvian led the race for eight laps. Sacha Coenen, who had undergone surgery on his collarbone two weeks earlier, was unable to keep up with the pace of the leaders and was dropped back to fifth place early on. In the end, Coenen finished in seventh place.

Guillem Farres kept his cool

World Championship leader Guillem Farres (Triumph) also got off to a good start and moved into second place behind Reisulis as early as the first lap. The Spaniard bided his time and took the lead on lap 9. On the final lap, his team-mate Camden Mc Lellan attacked him in an attempt to deny the Spaniard the race win. In the penultimate corner, the South African attempted a blocking manoeuvre, but went too far and crashed himself – which must have been an absolute nightmare for the team, as both factory riders were in danger of crashing.

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Simon Längenfelder dropped back to 5th place

For 13 laps, pole-sitter Simon Längenfelder held third place, but in the final five laps he was overtaken by Camden Mc Lellan and Karlis Reisulis and consequently finished in fifth place. As a result, he lost a further nine points to World Championship leader Guillem Farres. His deficit to third place widened from 40 to 49 points.

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Results for the other German riders

Valentin Kees (KTM) finished in 15th place, Noah Ludwig (KTM) in 19th. The other German riders, Jan Krug and Joshua Voelker, finished outside the points in 30th and 32nd places respectively.

Loket, MX2, Race 1

  1. Guillem Farres (E), Triumph, 34:03.298

  2. Camden Mc Lellan (ZA), Triumph, (+10.705)

  3. Janis Martins Reisulis (LV), Yamaha, (+12.517)

  4. Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LV), Yamaha, (+13.808)

  5. Simon Längenfelder (D), KTM, (+15.555)

  6. Julius Mikula (CZ), KTM, (+29.162)

  7. Sacha Coenen (B), KTM, (+36.237)

  8. Maxime Grau (F), Honda, (+42.614)

  9. Valerio Lata (I), Honda, (+49.533)

  10. Gyan Doensen (NL), KTM, (+51.950)

World Championship Standings

  1. Guillem Farres (E), Triumph, 596 points

  2. Sacha Coenen (B), KTM, 571, (-25)

  3. Simon Längenfelder (D), KTM, 547, (-49)

  4. Camden Mc Lellan (ZA), Triumph, 530, (-66)

  5. Liam Everts (B), Husqvarna, 495, (-101)

  6. Janis Martins Reisulis (LV), Yamaha, 460, (-136)

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Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Race

  4. Starting grid

  5. Warm up

  6. Free practice

Pos

Driver

Driver

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Liam Everts

Liam Everts

Liam Everts

Liam Everts

26

18

33:57,774

1:49,406

25

02

Placeholder - Racer

Guillem Farres

Placeholder - Racer

Guillem Farres

99

18

+6,000

1:49,274

22

03

Kārlis Alberts Reisulis

Kārlis Alberts Reišulis

Kārlis Alberts Reisulis

Kārlis Alberts Reišulis

47

18

+8,232

1:50,561

20

04

Placeholder - Racer

Camden McLellan

Placeholder - Racer

Camden McLellan

8

18

+10,540

1:50,835

18

05

Janis Reisulis

Janis Reisulis

Janis Reisulis

Janis Reisulis

772

18

+24,233

1:50,678

16

06

Placeholder - Racer

Maxime Grau

Placeholder - Racer

Maxime Grau

83

18

+47,842

1:51,692

15

07

Placeholder - Racer

Sacha Coenen

Placeholder - Racer

Sacha Coenen

19

18

+54,803

1:50,738

14

08

Placeholder - Racer

Kay Karssemakers

Placeholder - Racer

Kay Karssemakers

33

18

+59,452

1:53,142

13

09

Placeholder - Racer

Julius Mikula

Placeholder - Racer

Julius Mikula

20

18

+1:08,814

1:51,726

12

10

Gyan Doensen

Gyan Doensen

574

18

+1:15,477

1:53,625

11

Events

All Motocross-WC MX2 events
  • Past

    MXGP of Great Britain

    Foxhill motocross circuit, Great Britain
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Past

    MXGP of Czech Republic

    Loketské Serpentiny, Tschechien
    25.–26.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Next up

    MXGP of Flanders

    Stedelijk Motorcross Centrum, Belgien
    01.–02.08.2026
    Go to event

  • MXGP of Sweden

    Glimminge Motorstadion, Schweden
    15.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  • MXGP of The Netherlands

    Motorportpark Gelderland Midden, Niederlande
    22.–23.08.2026
    Go to event
  1. Past

    MXGP of Great Britain

    Foxhill motocross circuit, Great Britain
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    MXGP of Czech Republic

    Loketské Serpentiny, Tschechien
    25.–26.07.2026
    Go to event
  3. Next up

    MXGP of Flanders

    Stedelijk Motorcross Centrum, Belgien
    01.–02.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. MXGP of Sweden

    Glimminge Motorstadion, Schweden
    15.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  5. MXGP of The Netherlands

    Motorportpark Gelderland Midden, Niederlande
    22.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

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