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Mirko Bortolotti secures debut victory for the Lamborghini Temerario GT3 in the DTM

The Lamborghini Temerario GT3 claims its first-ever DTM victory! Mirko Bortolotti fought his way through from sixth on the grid to take the win in the second race at Oschersleben.

Jonas Plümer

By

DTM

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Mirko Bortolotti siegt in Oschersleben
Mirko Bortolotti siegt in Oschersleben
Foto: DTM//Gruppe C Photography
Mirko Bortolotti siegt in Oschersleben
© DTM//Gruppe C Photography

Mentioned in this article

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The Lamborghini Temerario GT3 has claimed its first-ever DTM victory! The 2024 DTM champion secured the win in the Grasser Racing Team car thanks to a perfect pit stop strategy and a quick second mandatory stop. Bortolotti fought his way through from sixth on the grid.

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Second place went to championship leader Maro Engel in the WINWARD Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3. The championship leader finished 3.027 seconds behind the winning Lamborghini.

A mistake during his second pit stop cost Thomas Preining the lead and what had seemed like a near-certain victory. The Austrian ultimately completed the podium after having to defend his position fiercely against Marco Wittmann in the final laps.

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After around half an hour, light rain began to fall at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben. Initially, however, there was not enough rain to turn the track into a slippery mess. The rain also stopped again after just a few minutes.

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DTM Oschersleben Race 2 results (Top 10):

  1. Mirko Bortolotti – Grasser Racing Team – Lamborghini Temerario GT3

  2. Maro Engel – WINWARD Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3

  3. Thomas Preining – Manthey Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R

  4. Marco Wittmann – Schubert Motorsport – BMW M4 GT3

  5. Luca Engstler – ABT Sportsline – Lamborghini Temerario GT3

  6. Arjun Maini – Haupt Racing Team – Ford Mustang GT3

  7. Kelvin van der Linde – Schubert Motorsport – BMW M4 GT3

  8. Ricardo Feller – Manthey Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R

  9. Jules Gounon – WINWARD Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3

  10. Matteo Cairoli – Emil Frey Racing – Ferrari 296 GT3

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Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Race

  4. Starting grid

  5. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Mirko Bortolotti

Mirko Bortolotti

TGI Team Lamborghini by GRT

Mirko Bortolotti

Mirko Bortolotti

TGI Team Lamborghini by GRT

63

39

57:30,754

1:24,768

25

02

Maro Engel

Maro Engel

Mercedes-AMG Team Ravenol

Maro Engel

Maro Engel

Mercedes-AMG Team Ravenol

80

39

+3,027

1:24,661

20

03

Thomas Preining

Thomas Preining

Manthey

Thomas Preining

Thomas Preining

Manthey

91

39

+3,431

1:24,355

19

04

Marco Wittmann

Marco Wittmann

Schubert Motorsport

Marco Wittmann

Marco Wittmann

Schubert Motorsport

11

39

+3,640

1:24,681

14

05

Luca Engstler

Luca Engstler

Abt Sportsline

Luca Engstler

Luca Engstler

Abt Sportsline

130

39

+5,467

1:24,288

13

06

Arjun Maini

Arjun Maini

HRT Ford Racing

Arjun Maini

Arjun Maini

HRT Ford Racing

36

39

+8,103

1:24,452

10

07

Kelvin van der Linde

Kelvin van der Linde

Schubert Motorsport

Kelvin van der Linde

Kelvin van der Linde

Schubert Motorsport

3

39

+10,362

1:24,730

9

08

Ricardo Feller

Ricardo Feller

Manthey

Ricardo Feller

Ricardo Feller

Manthey

90

39

+11,594

1:24,650

8

09

Jules Gounon

Jules Gounon

Landgraf Motorsport

Jules Gounon

Jules Gounon

Landgraf Motorsport

48

39

+18,372

1:24,431

7

10

Placeholder - Racer

Matteo Cairoli

Emil Frey Racing

Placeholder - Racer

Matteo Cairoli

Emil Frey Racing

14

39

+18,803

1:24,675

6

Events

All DTM events
  • Past

    Norisring

    Norisring, Deutschland
    02.–04.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Past

    Oschersleben

    Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, Deutschland
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  • Nürburgring

    Nurburgring, Deutschland
    14.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  • Sachsenring

    Sachsenring, Deutschland
    10.–12.09.2026
    Go to event

  • Hockenheim

    Hockenheimring, Deutschland
    08.–10.10.2026
    Go to event
  1. Past

    Norisring

    Norisring, Deutschland
    02.–04.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Oschersleben

    Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, Deutschland
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Nürburgring

    Nurburgring, Deutschland
    14.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Sachsenring

    Sachsenring, Deutschland
    10.–12.09.2026
    Go to event

  5. Hockenheim

    Hockenheimring, Deutschland
    08.–10.10.2026
    Go to event

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