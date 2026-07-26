Mirko Bortolotti secures debut victory for the Lamborghini Temerario GT3 in the DTM

The Lamborghini Temerario GT3 has claimed its first-ever DTM victory! The 2024 DTM champion secured the win in the Grasser Racing Team car thanks to a perfect pit stop strategy and a quick second mandatory stop. Bortolotti fought his way through from sixth on the grid.

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Second place went to championship leader Maro Engel in the WINWARD Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3. The championship leader finished 3.027 seconds behind the winning Lamborghini.

A mistake during his second pit stop cost Thomas Preining the lead and what had seemed like a near-certain victory. The Austrian ultimately completed the podium after having to defend his position fiercely against Marco Wittmann in the final laps.

After around half an hour, light rain began to fall at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben. Initially, however, there was not enough rain to turn the track into a slippery mess. The rain also stopped again after just a few minutes.

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DTM Oschersleben Race 2 results (Top 10):