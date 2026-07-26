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Hamilton/Antonelli penalties: Max Verstappen in P4, team principal Mekies sceptical

Record champion Lewis Hamilton and championship leader Kimi Antonelli have received penalties following the Hungarian qualifying session. This puts Max Verstappen in P4. Red Bull Racing team principal Laurent Mekies is sceptical.

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Max Verstappen und Laurent Mekies
Max Verstappen und Laurent Mekies
Foto: XPB
Max Verstappen und Laurent Mekies
© XPB

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What a mess after the final practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix: first, a grid penalty for seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton – he blocked Oscar Piastri’s path. As a result, the Briton – who had narrowly missed out on pole position to Lando Norris – was demoted three places on the grid.

Shortly afterwards, another bombshell: a penalty for Kimi Antonelli too – also three places back. The Italian hadn’t eased off the throttle sufficiently under yellow flags following Max Verstappen’s spin.

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Verstappen, a two-time Hungarian Grand Prix winner, is one of the beneficiaries, moving up to fourth on the grid. However, this did little to improve the mood of Red Bull Racing team principal Laurent Mekies.

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Commenting on the turbulent final practice session at the historic Hungaroring circuit, the Frenchman said: “That was a tricky qualifying session for Max and Isack, and in the end we simply didn’t have the pace to keep up with Ferrari and McLaren today.”

“We’ve been struggling since yesterday to give our drivers a well-balanced car, but we didn’t really manage to deliver the sort of performance that would have allowed us to fight for the top spots in qualifying.”

“We can see that the competitiveness of the various teams varies quite a lot from weekend to weekend and from circuit to circuit, depending in part on who has just made improvements to their cars. This also reflects just how close the competition is amongst the top four teams. If you don’t get everything absolutely right, you slip back in a flash.”

“The race is a fresh challenge, and we’ll try to get more out of the car under race conditions than we did in qualifying. I’m expecting a long race, and we anticipate having to deal with extreme tyre wear and very high temperatures.”

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Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Qualifying 3

  4. Qualifying 2

  5. Qualifying 1

  6. Free practice 3

  7. Free practice 2

  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  5. Spanish Grand Prix

    Circuito de MADRING, Spanien
    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event

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