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Jonathan Rea on the 2026 Superbike World Championship: “It’s not like it used to be”

Ducati’s dominance and works rider Nicolò Bulega’s run in the 2026 World Superbike Championship are killing the excitement and sparking debate. Record world champion and Honda test rider Johnny Rea feels the same way.

Superbike WC

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Jonathan Rea vermisst die Spannung
Jonathan Rea vermisst die Spannung
Foto: Gold & Goose
Jonathan Rea vermisst die Spannung
© Gold & Goose

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On 25 August 2025, Jonathan Rea announced his retirement as a factory rider in the World Superbike Championship at the end of the season. However, the Northern Irishman remained active as a test rider for Honda Racing Corporation. We also saw the record-breaking world champion standing in for the injured Jake Dixon (Honda) at the rounds in Portimão and Assen, as well as making a guest appearance at Donington Park.

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At the other race weekends, Rea was a silent observer of the championship that he himself had dominated for many years. With six world titles and 119 wins, the 39-year-old is the most successful Superbike rider, yet today he sees a changed world.

“The battles just aren’t what they used to be between Toprak and Álvaro, Toprak and Bulega, myself against Toprak and Redding, or Chaz against me or against Aprilia,” Crash-net quotes the Northern Irishman as saying. “Ducati have done a really good job. But is it the championship’s job to ensure greater balance and create a category that’s fair for all production-based bikes? Or is it the responsibility of the other manufacturers to follow suit?”

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Everyone needs hope to keep going.

Jonathan Rea

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From his many years’ experience with Kawasaki and subsequently with Yamaha, Rea understands the challenges facing manufacturers. On the one hand, the regulations set strict limits on how powerful a motorbike can be made; on the other, only a few manufacturers can successfully bring outrageously expensive production motorbikes like the Ducati V4R to market.

“The sports motorbike market is fiercely competitive, and as a mass-production manufacturer, you can’t build a ‘super-superbike’ overnight,” says the family man. “It’s going to be a huge challenge to bring back the excitement of the past, or even just to give Bimota, Honda, Yamaha or BMW a glimmer of hope. They all need hope to want to carry on. More excitement is definitely needed, but I don’t want to detract from the leaders’ achievements in any way, because they’re incredible: they get faster every year. That’s fantastic, but the spectacle is missing something.”

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Championship Standings

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2026202520242023

Pos

Driver

Team

Points

1

Nicolò Bulega

Aruba.it Racing - Ducati

491

2

Iker Lecuona

Aruba.it Racing - Ducati

358

3

Yari Montella

BARNI Spark Racing Team

211

4

Alex Lowes

Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team

182

5

Sam Lowes

Elf Marc VDS Racing Team

177

6

Axel Bassani

Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team

153

7

Lorenzo Baldassarri

Team GoEleven

145

8

Garrett Gerloff

Kawasaki WorldSBK Team

110

9

Álvaro Bautista

BARNI Spark Racing Team

107

10

Miguel Oliveira

ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

106

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