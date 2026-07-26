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Speedway GP Challenge: High-speed crash costs Kai Huckenbeck his chance

The top four for the 2027 Speedway Grand Prix have been confirmed. It comes as no surprise that Robert Lambert and Kacper Woryna made it through the Challenge in Terenzano. The other two riders, however, are a surprise.

Manuel Wüst

By

Speedway-GP

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

So endete Kai Huckenbecks GP-Traum
So endete Kai Huckenbecks GP-Traum
Foto: jarek pabijan
So endete Kai Huckenbecks GP-Traum
© jarek pabijan

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From a German perspective, the evening at the Challenge in Terenzano ended with the certainty that Kai Huckenbeck’s return to the 2027 Grand Prix was a distinct possibility – but a crash shattered his dream. In the three heats leading up to it, the rider from Werl had improved with each race and, with six points, was right in the thick of the battle for qualification. In the 14th race, Huckenbeck came off the starting line in second place and overtook Kacper Woryna at the start of the second lap; however, Woryna countered immediately and retook the lead at the exit of the starting bend. As they entered the final corner, Woryna moved inwards and cut across Huckenbeck’s line, causing the 33-year-old to crash into the track barrier at top speed and slide under the air fences.

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The evening’s racing was over for Kai, as he was deemed to be at fault for the accident, although there were also arguments that would have supported Woryna’s disqualification: Last year, Zach Wajtknecht was disqualified following a similar manoeuvre after he had immediately changed lanes at the Long Track World Championships in Scheeßel, leaving the oncoming Martin Smolinski with no room to manoeuvre and resulting in a similar crash. However, as Huckenbeck was the one who crashed and the Pole was setting the racing line, the decision to disqualify the German is also justifiable.

Whilst a return to the Grand Prix is now off the cards for Huckenbeck, Robert Lambert (1st) and Kacper Woryna (3rd) secured their places for the coming season. Even before the final race, Australian Rohan Tungate had already secured his qualification with three race wins and a second-place finish, meaning the 36-year-old could afford to finish last. The final qualifying spot was claimed by Swedish champion Kim Nilsson following a strong comeback; he had to win and managed to beat Paco Castagna.

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Kai Huckenbeck vor Robert Lambert
Kai Huckenbeck vor Robert Lambert
Foto: jarek pabijan
Kai Huckenbeck vor Robert Lambert
© jarek pabijan

In fifth and sixth place – the first substitutes should Lambert and/or Woryna qualify for 2027 via this year’s Grand Prix – were two further current GP riders, Andzejs Lebedevs and Michel Jepsen Jensen, followed by Frederik Jakobsen and the evergreen Chris Harris. Currently, Lambert, Woryna and Jepsen Jensen are in the top seven of the World Championship, which means they automatically retain their places in the series. If this does not change, Lebedevs, Jakobsen and Harris would move up in that order.

Results of the Speedway GP Challenge in Terenzano, Italy:

Qualified for the 2027 Grand Prix:

1. Robert Lambert (GB), 14 points

2. Rohan Tungate (AUS), 11

3. Kacper Woryna (PL), 10

4. Kim Nilsson (S), 10

Eliminated:

5. Andzejs Lebedevs (LV), 9

6. Michael Jepsen Jensen (DK), 9

7. Frederik Jakobsen (DK), 8

8. Christopher Harris (GB), 7

9. Maciej Janowski (PL), 7

10. Michele Castagna (I), 7

11. Kai Huckenbeck (D), 6

12. Dominik Kubera (PL), 6

13. Jaimon Lidsey (AUS), 5

14. Anders Rowe (GB), 4

15. Luke Becker (USA), 3

16. Keynan Rew (AUS), 3

17. Nicolas Vicentin (I), 1

18. Brando Lunardi (I), 0

Final: 1 . Robert Lambert, 2. Rohan Tungate, 3. Kacper Woryna, 4. Kim Nilsson

Vier GP-Fahrer 2027 stehen fest (v.l.): Tungate, Lambert, Woryna, Nilsson
Vier GP-Fahrer 2027 stehen fest (v.l.): Tungate, Lambert, Woryna, Nilsson
Foto: jarek pabijan
Vier GP-Fahrer 2027 stehen fest (v.l.): Tungate, Lambert, Woryna, Nilsson
© jarek pabijan

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Thorn

1.

Bartosz Zmarzlik

Bartosz Zmarzlik

98

16

16

-

14

16

-

20

16

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2.

Brady Kurtz

Brady Kurtz

93

8

18

1

18

20

-

14

14

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3.

Robert Lambert

Robert Lambert

81

14

6

3

12

7

3

18

18

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4.

Michael Jepsen Jensen

Michael Jepsen Jensen

66

2

14

-

11

18

-

16

5

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5.

Jack Holder

Jack Holder

55

9

12

4

16

14

-

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6.

Kacper Woryna

Kacper Woryna

55

20

11

-

4

9

-

5

6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7.

Leon Madsen

Leon Madsen

55

1

20

-

8

6

-

10

10

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8.

Max Fricke

Max Fricke

54

3

7

-

20

12

2

6

4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9.

Patryk Dudek

Patryk Dudek

51

10

5

-

9

5

-

11

11

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10.

Anders Thomsen

Anders Thomsen

50

-

4

-

10

4

-

12

20

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

11.

Andzejs Lebedevs

Andzejs Lebedevs

44

5

9

-

6

3

1

8

12

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

12.

Jason Doyle

Jason Doyle

42

11

8

-

7

11

-

2

3

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

13.

Jan Kvech

Jan Kvech

34

-

3

-

5

10

-

9

7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

14.

Dominik Kubera

Dominik Kubera

28

7

10

-

-

-

-

3

8

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

15.

Daniel Bewley

Daniel Bewley

18

18

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

16.

Nazar Partnitskyj

Nazar Parnitskiy

16

6

2

-

1

1

-

4

2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

17.

Frederik Lindgren

Fredrik Lindgren

12

12

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

18.

Maciej Janowski

Maciej Janowski

11

-

-

-

-

-

4

7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

19.

Kai Huckenbeck

Kai Huckenbeck

11

-

-

-

2

8

-

-

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

20.

Kim Nilsson

Kim Nilsson

9

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

21.

Placeholder - Racer

Tom Brennan

7

-

-

2

3

2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

22.

Norick Blödorn

Norick Blödorn

4

4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

23.

Placeholder - Racer

Adam Bednar

1

-

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

24.

Placeholder - Racer

Marcel Kowolik

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

25.

Kevin Wölbert

Kevin Wölbert

0

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

26.

Placeholder - Racer

Nikodem Mikolajczyk

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

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