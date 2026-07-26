The new star in the sky: Muklada Sarapuech could shake up the WorldWCR

So far, the Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship – WorldWCR for short – has been dominated by Spanish female drivers. Ana Carrasco won the first title in 2024, followed by Maria Herrera in 2025. This year, Herrera and Neila are battling it out for the world championship, whilst Paola Ramos is positioning herself as a title contender for 2027 .

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Riders from other nations have so far been unable to make a lasting impact, such as the English rider Chloe Jones or the French rider Lucie Boudesseul. This year, however, Muklada Sarapuech is making a name for herself. The 32-year-old’s progress offers hope that the top ranks of the Women’s World Championship will soon become more diverse. Sarapuech is only the second Asian woman to compete in the Women’s World Championship, following Taiwan’s Chun Mei Liu (2024/2025).

The Thai rider registered late for the 2026 WorldWCR and has to apply for a starting place for each round – just as Herrera did in 2024. What makes Sarapuech so impressive: Despite the change in climate, the different way of life in Europe and a lack of track knowledge, she only missed out on the top 10 in the first race of the season at Portimão, finishing eleventh. At Assen she already secured fifth place, and at Misano she achieved her first top-three finish. At Donington Park, too, the EEST NJT rider stood third on the podium.

“I knew it would be difficult starting from eighth on the grid, but I managed to get off to a good start. Maria and Paola were incredibly fast at the front, but with every lap I learnt more about how to ride this circuit,” said Sarapuech. “I did my best to pick up the pace lap by lap, and then realised there was a group of riders right beside me. I was determined to make it onto the podium, so I did my best to manage the final lap well and make the most of the sections of the track where I know I’m fast. I believed I could take third place, and I managed it.”

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Sarapuech and her Thai team are aiming for permanent participation in 2027. With her composure and the experience gained this year, the Thai rider from Pathum Thani could break into the ranks of Spain’s top female riders.