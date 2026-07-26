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The new star in the sky: Muklada Sarapuech could shake up the WorldWCR

Officially, Muklada Sarapuech is taking part in the 2026 WorldWCR meetings as a wildcard driver. In reality, the Thai driver has long since established herself as a serious contender, particularly for 2027.

Kay Hettich

By

Women's Motorcycle WC

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Muklada Sarapuech bringt eine neue Nations auf das WorldWCR-Podium
Muklada Sarapuech bringt eine neue Nations auf das WorldWCR-Podium
Foto: Dorna
Muklada Sarapuech bringt eine neue Nations auf das WorldWCR-Podium
© Dorna

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So far, the Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship – WorldWCR for short – has been dominated by Spanish female drivers. Ana Carrasco won the first title in 2024, followed by Maria Herrera in 2025. This year, Herrera and Neila are battling it out for the world championship, whilst Paola Ramos is positioning herself as a title contender for 2027.

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Riders from other nations have so far been unable to make a lasting impact, such as the English rider Chloe Jones or the French rider Lucie Boudesseul. This year, however, Muklada Sarapuech is making a name for herself. The 32-year-old’s progress offers hope that the top ranks of the Women’s World Championship will soon become more diverse. Sarapuech is only the second Asian woman to compete in the Women’s World Championship, following Taiwan’s Chun Mei Liu (2024/2025).

The Thai rider registered late for the 2026 WorldWCR and has to apply for a starting place for each round – just as Herrera did in 2024. What makes Sarapuech so impressive: Despite the change in climate, the different way of life in Europe and a lack of track knowledge, she only missed out on the top 10 in the first race of the season at Portimão, finishing eleventh. At Assen she already secured fifth place, and at Misano she achieved her first top-three finish. At Donington Park, too, the EEST NJT rider stood third on the podium.

“I knew it would be difficult starting from eighth on the grid, but I managed to get off to a good start. Maria and Paola were incredibly fast at the front, but with every lap I learnt more about how to ride this circuit,” said Sarapuech. “I did my best to pick up the pace lap by lap, and then realised there was a group of riders right beside me. I was determined to make it onto the podium, so I did my best to manage the final lap well and make the most of the sections of the track where I know I’m fast. I believed I could take third place, and I managed it.”

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Sarapuech and her Thai team are aiming for permanent participation in 2027. With her composure and the experience gained this year, the Thai rider from Pathum Thani could break into the ranks of Spain’s top female riders.

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Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Warm up

  4. Race

  5. Starting grid

  6. Warm up

  7. Superpole

  8. Free practice

Pos

Driver

Driver

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Beatriz Neila

Beatriz Neila

Ampito Crescent Yamaha

Beatriz Neila

Beatriz Neila

36

12

19:59,496

1:38,964

25

02

Maria Herrera

Maria Herrera

Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR

Maria Herrera

Maria Herrera

6

12

+5,874

1:39,179

20

03

Roberta Ponziani

Roberta Ponziani

Forward Racing

Roberta Ponziani

Roberta Ponziani

96

12

+7,298

1:39,309

16

04

Chloe Jones

Chloe Jones

Monster Energy Crescent Yamaha

Chloe Jones

Chloe Jones

15

12

+9,746

1:39,911

13

05

Sara Sanchez

Sara Sanchez

Hadden Racing Team

Sara Sanchez

Sara Sanchez

64

12

+10,130

1:39,987

11

06

Placeholder - Racer

Francisca Ruiz

PR46+1 Racing Team

Placeholder - Racer

Francisca Ruiz

46

12

+11,788

1:39,931

10

07

Astrid Madrigal

Astrid Madrigal

Pons Italika Racing FIMLA

Astrid Madrigal

Astrid Madrigal

83

12

+11,907

1:40,069

9

08

Yvonne Cerpa

Yvonne Cerpa

MotosCerpa

Yvonne Cerpa

Yvonne Cerpa

11

12

+12,809

1:39,947

8

09

Tayla Relph

Tayla Relph

Full Throttle Racing

Tayla Relph

Tayla Relph

8

12

+12,936

1:39,931

7

10

Justine Pedemonte

Yamaha Motor France

Justine Pedemonte

25

12

+19,196

1:40,229

6

Events

All Women's Motorcycle WC events
  • Past

    Misano/Italien

    Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Italien
    12.–14.06.2026
    Go to event
  • Past

    Donington Park/Großbritannien

    Donington Park, Great Britain
    10.–12.07.2026
    Go to event

  • Jerez/Spanien

    Circuito de Jerez, Spanien
    16.–18.10.2026
    Go to event
  1. Past

    Misano/Italien

    Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Italien
    12.–14.06.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Donington Park/Großbritannien

    Donington Park, Great Britain
    10.–12.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Jerez/Spanien

    Circuito de Jerez, Spanien
    16.–18.10.2026
    Go to event

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