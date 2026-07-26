Nico Hülkenberg (Audi/10th): “A mixed bag”

So far in 2026, Nico Hülkenberg has only managed to start a Grand Prix from within the top ten on two occasions, and on both occasions he was subsequently hampered by mechanical problems. In Miami, the car overheated; in Barcelona, the electrical system let him down.

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Following Nico’s best qualifying performance at the Hungaroring in ten years (ninth in 2016 with Force India), Hülkenberg is determined to finally score his first points of the season with Audi. The 38-year-old German says: “I’m feeling a bit of a mixed bag. On the one hand, I’m pleased because we’ve made it into the top ten; on the other, I’m disappointed because I thought we’d be able to leave the Racing Bulls behind us.”

“I’m really looking forward to the race because we’re usually quicker in the Grand Prix than in qualifying. But to be honest – I’d hoped for a bit more from the final practice session.”

“It wasn’t an easy practice session because we had our hands full with the car’s balance. But I think that applies to everyone. We’re running with less downforce than before, but we’ve got plenty of power; on top of that, the wind was changeable, often gusty, which caught out one or two drivers.”

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“My lap was clean; I don’t think I could have got much more out of the car.”