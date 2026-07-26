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Nico Hülkenberg (Audi/10th): “A mixed bag”

10th on the grid for Nico Hülkenberg at the Hungaroring – his second-best qualifying result (after P9 in Barcelona). The Audi driver has mixed feelings following the final practice session.

Mathias Brunner

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Nico Hülkenberg im Audi
Nico Hülkenberg im Audi
Foto: Audi
Nico Hülkenberg im Audi
© Audi

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So far in 2026, Nico Hülkenberg has only managed to start a Grand Prix from within the top ten on two occasions, and on both occasions he was subsequently hampered by mechanical problems. In Miami, the car overheated; in Barcelona, the electrical system let him down.

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Following Nico’s best qualifying performance at the Hungaroring in ten years (ninth in 2016 with Force India), Hülkenberg is determined to finally score his first points of the season with Audi. The 38-year-old German says: “I’m feeling a bit of a mixed bag. On the one hand, I’m pleased because we’ve made it into the top ten; on the other, I’m disappointed because I thought we’d be able to leave the Racing Bulls behind us.”

“I’m really looking forward to the race because we’re usually quicker in the Grand Prix than in qualifying. But to be honest – I’d hoped for a bit more from the final practice session.”

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“It wasn’t an easy practice session because we had our hands full with the car’s balance. But I think that applies to everyone. We’re running with less downforce than before, but we’ve got plenty of power; on top of that, the wind was changeable, often gusty, which caught out one or two drivers.”

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“My lap was clean; I don’t think I could have got much more out of the car.”

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Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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  1. Past

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