DTM Balance of Performance in Oschersleben adjusted once again

The DTM’s Balance of Performance is to be adjusted once again ahead of the second day of racing at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben. Aston Martin, BMW, Ferrari and Ford will be granted an increase in engine power ahead of the second day of racing in the Magdeburger Börde.

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On the Aston Martin Vantage GT3, boost pressure will be increased by 0.03 bar across almost the entire rev range, enabling the turbocharged engine in the British sports car to deliver more power.

Boost pressure will also be increased on the BMW M4 GT3. This will rise by 0.03 bar across almost the entire rev range.

The Ferrari 296 GT3 will also receive a boost in engine power. Boost pressure will rise to 2.47 bar, enabling the turbocharged engine to deliver more power.

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The Ford Mustang GT3 is gaining more engine power. The two restrictors are being increased from 38 millimetres to 39 millimetres, which means the powerful V8 engine in the US racing car will deliver more power.