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DTM Balance of Performance in Oschersleben adjusted once again

The DTM’s Balance of Performance (BoP) will be adjusted for the second day of racing at Oschersleben. Aston Martin, BMW, Ferrari and Ford will receive more power.

Jonas Plümer

By

DTM

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

DTM in Oschersleben
DTM in Oschersleben
Foto: DTM//Gruppe C Photography
DTM in Oschersleben
© DTM//Gruppe C Photography

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The DTM’s Balance of Performance is to be adjusted once again ahead of the second day of racing at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben. Aston Martin, BMW, Ferrari and Ford will be granted an increase in engine power ahead of the second day of racing in the Magdeburger Börde.

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On the Aston Martin Vantage GT3, boost pressure will be increased by 0.03 bar across almost the entire rev range, enabling the turbocharged engine in the British sports car to deliver more power.

Boost pressure will also be increased on the BMW M4 GT3. This will rise by 0.03 bar across almost the entire rev range.

The Ferrari 296 GT3 will also receive a boost in engine power. Boost pressure will rise to 2.47 bar, enabling the turbocharged engine to deliver more power.

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The Ford Mustang GT3 is gaining more engine power. The two restrictors are being increased from 38 millimetres to 39 millimetres, which means the powerful V8 engine in the US racing car will deliver more power.

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Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Race

  4. Starting grid

  5. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Mirko Bortolotti

Mirko Bortolotti

TGI Team Lamborghini by GRT

Mirko Bortolotti

Mirko Bortolotti

TGI Team Lamborghini by GRT

63

39

57:30,754

1:24,768

25

02

Maro Engel

Maro Engel

Mercedes-AMG Team Ravenol

Maro Engel

Maro Engel

Mercedes-AMG Team Ravenol

80

39

+3,027

1:24,661

20

03

Thomas Preining

Thomas Preining

Manthey

Thomas Preining

Thomas Preining

Manthey

91

39

+3,431

1:24,355

19

04

Marco Wittmann

Marco Wittmann

Schubert Motorsport

Marco Wittmann

Marco Wittmann

Schubert Motorsport

11

39

+3,640

1:24,681

14

05

Luca Engstler

Luca Engstler

Abt Sportsline

Luca Engstler

Luca Engstler

Abt Sportsline

130

39

+5,467

1:24,288

13

06

Arjun Maini

Arjun Maini

HRT Ford Racing

Arjun Maini

Arjun Maini

HRT Ford Racing

36

39

+8,103

1:24,452

10

07

Kelvin van der Linde

Kelvin van der Linde

Schubert Motorsport

Kelvin van der Linde

Kelvin van der Linde

Schubert Motorsport

3

39

+10,362

1:24,730

9

08

Ricardo Feller

Ricardo Feller

Manthey

Ricardo Feller

Ricardo Feller

Manthey

90

39

+11,594

1:24,650

8

09

Jules Gounon

Jules Gounon

Landgraf Motorsport

Jules Gounon

Jules Gounon

Landgraf Motorsport

48

39

+18,372

1:24,431

7

10

Placeholder - Racer

Matteo Cairoli

Emil Frey Racing

Placeholder - Racer

Matteo Cairoli

Emil Frey Racing

14

39

+18,803

1:24,675

6

Events

All DTM events
  • Past

    Norisring

    Norisring, Deutschland
    02.–04.07.2026
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  • Past

    Oschersleben

    Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, Deutschland
    24.–26.07.2026
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  • Nürburgring

    Nurburgring, Deutschland
    14.–16.08.2026
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    10.–12.09.2026
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  • Hockenheim

    Hockenheimring, Deutschland
    08.–10.10.2026
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  1. Past

    Norisring

    Norisring, Deutschland
    02.–04.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Oschersleben

    Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, Deutschland
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Nürburgring

    Nurburgring, Deutschland
    14.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Sachsenring

    Sachsenring, Deutschland
    10.–12.09.2026
    Go to event

  5. Hockenheim

    Hockenheimring, Deutschland
    08.–10.10.2026
    Go to event

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