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Hungarian GP facing a fiasco? Lando Norris (McLaren) criticises shoddy work

Are we set to witness an asphalt fiasco at the Hungarian Grand Prix, just like in Monaco at the start of June? The surface is cracking in various places at the Hungaroring. World Champion Lando Norris can’t make sense of it.

Mathias Brunner

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Lando Norris auf dem Hungaroring
Lando Norris auf dem Hungaroring
Foto: XPB
Lando Norris auf dem Hungaroring
© XPB

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Parts of the Hungaroring have been freshly resurfaced for the 2026 race. And this is causing problems, as was evident from the very first day of practice – certain sections are barely able to withstand the strain of the Formula 1 cars’ tyres.

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Hungarian specialists had to rush to carry out repairs as early as Saturday morning, but the situation has not improved. Furthermore, the tarmac had to be ground down on the approach to the first corner because the GP cars were bottoming out too much when braking.

World Champion Lando Norris is one of the drivers who has been openly critical of the situation. The McLaren driver says: “With the partly new tarmac, which offers grip in some places and not in others, driving through certain corners sometimes feels a bit like a lottery.”

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“Anyone can watch the on-board camera footage from our cars, and the last two corners were very difficult to get right. Just look at how we drivers are struggling there. It feels different every time – as if you’re either driving too cautiously or giving it a bit more throttle and then you’re right at the limit; the rear end breaks away, you keep pushing, understeer sets in, then the car breaks away suddenly. It’s very difficult to gauge just how hard you can push it.”

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“With the different track surfaces, particularly around Turns 1 and 12, I struggled to get a consistent feel for what I should be doing with the car.”

Norris on the comparison between the McLaren and Ferrari chassis: “We lose the most in turns 1 and 12 – in braking and cornering speed. We simply can’t keep up in these very slow corners, which we already knew from Monaco.”

“The problems with the track surface aren’t helping. The new tarmac is worse than the old one. That makes it quite difficult to find a good balance. At least this challenge is the same for everyone.”

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Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

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    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event

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