Cole Davies (Yamaha) wins with a convincing one-two in Washougal

Round 8 of the AMA Pro Motocross Championships on the hard-packed track at Washougal: New Zealand-born Yamaha factory rider Cole Davies was already the fastest in qualifying and started ahead of Julien Beaumer (KTM), who had secured his first race win a week earlier at Spring Creek. Championship leader Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) struggled in 7th place, almost a second behind Davies’ fastest time.

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Combined 250cc qualifying results

Cole Davies (NZL), Yamaha, 2:12.269 Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM, (+0.293) Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), Husqvarna, (+0.302) Drew Adams (USA), Kawasaki, (+0.777) Chance Hymas (USA), Honda, (+0.809) Pierce Brown (USA), Yamaha, (+0.942) Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki, (+0.953) Michael Mosiman (USA), Yamaha, (+1.696) Caden Dudney (USA), Yamaha, (+1.980) Landen Gordon (USA), Yamaha, (+2.094)

Mass crash in Race 1

The first race began with a mass crash. Cole Davies and Landen Gordon were leading the pack. Gordon skidded in the second corner, crashed and triggered a pile-up. Amongst others, title contenders Levi Kitchen and Julien Baumer were caught up in the crash. Both had to work their way back up through the field from the rear. The two engaged in fierce battles, and in the end Kitchen came out on top in 6th place. Baumer crossed the line in 8th place. Cole Davies won the first race unchallenged, finishing 17 seconds ahead of Ryder DiFrancesco (Husqvarna) and Chance Hymas (Honda).

Cole Davies unstoppable

Ryder DiFrancesco took the holeshot in the second race. Cole Davies started in the top five and overtook several riders in the first lap, then pulled past DiFrancesco with two massive jumps to take the lead. Davies then controlled the race from the front and went on to win the second race as well, finishing 7 seconds ahead of DiFrancesco and Hymas. The riders also took their places on the Washougal podium in that order. Championship leader Levi Kitchen once again got off to a poor start and was exhausted after his comeback in the first race. The Kawasaki works rider finished in 6th place once more, with Julien Beaumer in 5th.

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Standings at the top of the table

Levi Kitchen continues to lead the championship after 8 of 11 races, but his lead has shrunk from 24 to 7 points. Cole Davies has moved up the standings from third to second, whilst Julien Beaumer has dropped from second to third.

Two-week summer break





The riders competing in the US Nationals are now taking a two-week break before the series resumes on 15 August in Unadilla with the ninth round of the US Nationals.

250 results, Washougal:

Cole Davies (NZL), Yamaha, 1-1, 50 points Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), Husqvarna, 2-2, 44, (-6) Chance Hymas (USA), Honda, 3-3, 40, (-10) Carson Mumford (USA), KTM, 5-4, 34, (-16) Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki, 6-6, 30, (-20) Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM, 8th-5th, 29, (-21) Nate Thrasher (USA), Yamaha, 7-8, 27, (-23) Dilan Schwartz (USA), Yamaha, 10-9, 23, (-27) Kayden Minear (AUS), Yamaha, 9-10, 23, (-27) Casey Cochran (USA), Husqvarna, 13-7, 22, (-28)

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250 Standings after Round 8 of 11