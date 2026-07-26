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Cole Davies (Yamaha) wins with a convincing one-two in Washougal

New Zealand-based Yamaha works rider Cole Davies won the 8th round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championships in Washougal with a commanding one-two finish, moving up to second place in the standings

Thoralf Abgarjan

By

US-Motocross 250

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Cole Davies gewann in Washougal
Cole Davies gewann in Washougal
Foto: AMA
Cole Davies gewann in Washougal
© AMA

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Round 8 of the AMA Pro Motocross Championships on the hard-packed track at Washougal: New Zealand-born Yamaha factory rider Cole Davies was already the fastest in qualifying and started ahead of Julien Beaumer (KTM), who had secured his first race win a week earlier at Spring Creek. Championship leader Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) struggled in 7th place, almost a second behind Davies’ fastest time.

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Combined 250cc qualifying results

  1. Cole Davies (NZL), Yamaha, 2:12.269

  2. Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM, (+0.293)

  3. Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), Husqvarna, (+0.302)

  4. Drew Adams (USA), Kawasaki, (+0.777)

  5. Chance Hymas (USA), Honda, (+0.809)

  6. Pierce Brown (USA), Yamaha, (+0.942)

  7. Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki, (+0.953)

  8. Michael Mosiman (USA), Yamaha, (+1.696)

  9. Caden Dudney (USA), Yamaha, (+1.980)

  10. Landen Gordon (USA), Yamaha, (+2.094)

Mass crash in Race 1

The first race began with a mass crash. Cole Davies and Landen Gordon were leading the pack. Gordon skidded in the second corner, crashed and triggered a pile-up. Amongst others, title contenders Levi Kitchen and Julien Baumer were caught up in the crash. Both had to work their way back up through the field from the rear. The two engaged in fierce battles, and in the end Kitchen came out on top in 6th place. Baumer crossed the line in 8th place. Cole Davies won the first race unchallenged, finishing 17 seconds ahead of Ryder DiFrancesco (Husqvarna) and Chance Hymas (Honda).

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Cole Davies unstoppable

Ryder DiFrancesco took the holeshot in the second race. Cole Davies started in the top five and overtook several riders in the first lap, then pulled past DiFrancesco with two massive jumps to take the lead. Davies then controlled the race from the front and went on to win the second race as well, finishing 7 seconds ahead of DiFrancesco and Hymas. The riders also took their places on the Washougal podium in that order. Championship leader Levi Kitchen once again got off to a poor start and was exhausted after his comeback in the first race. The Kawasaki works rider finished in 6th place once more, with Julien Beaumer in 5th.

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Standings at the top of the table

Levi Kitchen continues to lead the championship after 8 of 11 races, but his lead has shrunk from 24 to 7 points. Cole Davies has moved up the standings from third to second, whilst Julien Beaumer has dropped from second to third.

Two-week summer break


The riders competing in the US Nationals are now taking a two-week break before the series resumes on 15 August in Unadilla with the ninth round of the US Nationals.

250 results, Washougal:

  1. Cole Davies (NZL), Yamaha, 1-1, 50 points

  2. Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), Husqvarna, 2-2, 44, (-6)

  3. Chance Hymas (USA), Honda, 3-3, 40, (-10)

  4. Carson Mumford (USA), KTM, 5-4, 34, (-16)

  5. Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki, 6-6, 30, (-20)

  6. Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM, 8th-5th, 29, (-21)

  7. Nate Thrasher (USA), Yamaha, 7-8, 27, (-23)

  8. Dilan Schwartz (USA), Yamaha, 10-9, 23, (-27)

  9. Kayden Minear (AUS), Yamaha, 9-10, 23, (-27)

  10. Casey Cochran (USA), Husqvarna, 13-7, 22, (-28)

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250 Standings after Round 8 of 11

  1. Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki, 293 points

  2. Cole Davies (NZL), Yamaha, 286, (-7)

  3. Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM, 268, (-25)

  4. Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), Husqvarna, 238, (-55)

  5. Chance Hymas (USA), Honda, 230, (-63)

  6. Kayden Minear (AUS), Yamaha, 224, (-69)

  7. Jo Shimoda (J), Honda, 194, (-99)

  8. Carson Mumford (USA), KTM, 188, (-105)

  9. Casey Cochran (USA), Husqvarna, 146, (-147)

  10. Michael Mosiman (USA), Yamaha, 124, (-169)

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Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Race

  4. Starting grid

Pos

Driver

Driver

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Placeholder - Racer

Cole Davies

Placeholder - Racer

Cole Davies

37

16

36:59,617

2:17,352

25

02

Placeholder - Racer

Ryder DiFrancesco

Placeholder - Racer

Ryder DiFrancesco

34

16

+10,758

2:19,012

22

03

Placeholder - Racer

Chance Hymas

Placeholder - Racer

Chance Hymas

29

16

+16,055

2:19,495

20

04

Placeholder - Racer

Carson Mumford

Placeholder - Racer

Carson Mumford

71

16

+23,254

2:19,363

18

05

Placeholder - Racer

Julien Beaumer

Placeholder - Racer

Julien Beaumer

13

16

+35,462

2:21,031

17

06

Placeholder - Racer

Levi Kitchen

Placeholder - Racer

Levi Kitchen

47

16

+36,916

2:21,853

16

07

Placeholder - Racer

Casey Cochran

Placeholder - Racer

Casey Cochran

59

16

+46,998

2:21,481

15

08

Placeholder - Racer

Nate Thrasher

Placeholder - Racer

Nate Thrasher

25

16

+50,413

2:21,653

14

09

Placeholder - Racer

Dilan Schwartz

Placeholder - Racer

Dilan Schwartz

42

16

+54,032

2:20,954

13

10

Placeholder - Racer

Kayden Minear

Placeholder - Racer

Kayden Minear

99

16

+57,371

2:22,360

12

Events

All US-Motocross 250 events
  • Past

    Spring Creek

    Spring Creek Motocross Park, USA
    17.–18.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Past

    Washougal

    Washougal Motocross Park, USA
    24.–25.07.2026
    Go to event

  • Unadilla

    Unadilla Valley Sports Center, USA
    14.–15.08.2026
    Go to event

  • Budds Creek

    Budds Creek Motocross Park, USA
    22.08.2026
    Go to event

  • Ironman

    Ironman Raceway, USA
    28.–29.08.2026
    Go to event
  1. Past

    Spring Creek

    Spring Creek Motocross Park, USA
    17.–18.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Washougal

    Washougal Motocross Park, USA
    24.–25.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Unadilla

    Unadilla Valley Sports Center, USA
    14.–15.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Budds Creek

    Budds Creek Motocross Park, USA
    22.08.2026
    Go to event

  5. Ironman

    Ironman Raceway, USA
    28.–29.08.2026
    Go to event

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