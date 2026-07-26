Zach Wajtknecht and Dave Meijerink: outstanding soloists in Werlte

MSC Hümmling Werlte had assembled a stellar field of solo competitors for its floodlit race, led by long-course world champion Zach Wajtknecht. The 27-year-old Briton, who claimed the world title for the first time last year, was level on 17 points in the standings after his five heats with Dutchman Dave Meijerink, who also coped brilliantly with the 541-metre-long Hümmlingring in the Emsland region.

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With Romano Hummel (NL), the two Danes Jacob Bukhave and the Briton Andrew Appleton, further grass-track specialists had hopes of claiming overall victory. In Heat 3, Hummel – who was in brilliant form – beat Wajtknecht, and in Heat 6 he also beat Meijerink. This meant the rider from Groningen had qualified for the final. Here, however, he rode into the starting gate and was disqualified by the referee.

Even before that, during the first attempt to start the final, the strict referee had sent Appleton back to the paddock, as he too had set off too early. This left only five of the seven possible finalists. In an extremely thrilling race, Wajtknecht won ahead of the strong Danish rider Patrick Kruse, Meijerink, Bukhave and James Shanes (GB).

Where were the Germans? They did not play a major role on this fine evening of racing in front of over 5,000 spectators. Stephan Katt finished ninth with seven points, at least ahead of European champion Kenneth Kruse Hansen. Timo Wachs, Daniel Spiller and Fabian Wachs, as the closing trio, failed to make their mark.

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As always in Werlte, the evening concluded with a special handicap race for the so-called Super Cup, a trophy almost as tall as a man, contested by the top three riders from each of the A and B licence categories. The race began with two starting lines 30 metres apart. At the front were the B-licence riders Marcel Sebastian, Louis Tebbe and Marlon Hegener, followed by Wajtknecht, Meijerink and Bukhave.

On the first attempt at the start, Wajtknecht of all people was disqualified for touching the starting line. It seemed, however, that the two starting lines had not actually been triggered in sync. This meant that the eagerly anticipated thrilling duel between Wajtknecht and Meijerink, which had been expected once again, did not take place. The referee could have made a more balanced decision here.

In any case, Meijerink didn’t let the opportunity slip by and closed the gap metre by metre on the B-licence riders. Marcel Sebastian of DMSC Bielefeld put up fierce resistance for a long time, but ultimately had to let the outstanding Dutchman and Bukhave pass him. Hegener finished fourth ahead of Werlte’s club rider Tebbe.

Results, A-Solo Werlte:

1. Zach Wajtknecht (GB), 23 points

2. Dave Meijerink (NL), 21

3. Jacob Bukhave (DK), 16

4. Romano Hummel (NL), 15

5. Patrick Kruse (DK), 15

6. Andrew Appleton (GB), 13

7. James Shanes (GB), 13

8. Paul Cooper (GB), 8

9. Stephan Katt (Germany), 7

10. Kenneth Kruse Hansen (DK), 5

11. William Kruit (NL), 4

12. Timo Wachs (Germany), 3

13. Daniel Spiller (Germany), 2

14. Fabian Wachs (Germany), 1

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Handicap race for the Super Cup: