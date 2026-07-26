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George Russell: Water leak! Engine change! Only 7th on the grid in qualifying!

George Russell came to an abrupt halt after the qualifying session at the Hungaroring. A water leak! The dripping water was cooling his tyres. Mercedes is changing the engine for the race.

Silja Rulle

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

George Russell in Budapest
George Russell in Budapest
Foto: XPB
George Russell in Budapest
© XPB

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It was a rather chaotic final phase of qualifying ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix: first, Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) spun – and then George Russell suddenly came to a halt on the track. Two yellow flags. Russell standing next to his car: a sight that Formula 1 fans are now quite familiar with. But this time, it wasn’t an engine or battery problem.

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Water was dripping onto Russell’s tyres

George Russell explained after the session: “We had a water leak. I hit a bump in Turn 4. Up until then, everything had felt fine and I didn’t think anything of it at first. Then suddenly the lap didn’t feel right anymore. And then my team told me there was water on my tyres. We saw in the data that the temperature of my rear tyres was dropping.” A different kind of cooling – the bad sort.

His team then told him over the radio to pull in as a precaution. But neither that nor the yellow flag caused by Verstappen’s spin had a negative impact on him. Russell was defiant: “No, the flag wasn’t a problem. I had water.” So Russell finished in 7th place. However, he had to admit: “The top three would definitely not have been possible.”

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Engine change for Russell – but no penalty

Was the engine affected? Fortunately, it seems not, according to Russell immediately after the session: “I think it’s fine, but the team will check to see if that’s really the case.” A little later, however, his team announced that, to be on the safe side, they would be replacing the power unit before the race. This will be his fourth engine of the season, so it’s still within the permitted limit. Furthermore, the change is being made to replace a damaged component of the same specification. Consequently, Russell will not receive a penalty for this.

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And what are the prospects for the Grand Prix? Russell: “Our assessment on Friday after the second practice session was that we were off the pace in qualifying but had the fastest race pace. That shows it’s not a car problem, but a tyre problem. But starting from seventh on the grid, it’s going to be difficult.”

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Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Qualifying 3

  4. Qualifying 2

  5. Qualifying 1

  6. Free practice 3

  7. Free practice 2

  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

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    17.–19.07.2026
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  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

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    24.–26.07.2026
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  3. Dutch Grand Prix

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    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

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