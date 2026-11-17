ADAC North Rhine and the NLS have agreed on joint strategic guidelines for the future direction of endurance racing on the Nordschleife. The aim is to safeguard the existing event formats in the long term, strengthen cooperation and thereby create a reliable outlook for teams, drivers, clubs and other stakeholders.

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At the heart of these considerations are two pillars with clearly defined responsibilities: ADAC Nordrhein will continue to organise the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring and the ADAC 24h Qualifiers. The NLS is responsible for the design and organisation of the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS).

A key shared objective is to ensure long-term planning certainty for all parties involved. Consequently, the timely conclusion of the necessary long-term race contracts with the Nürburgring is a top priority. The necessary measures and consultations are already in preparation and are to be finalised, if possible, by the start of the 2027 season. This is intended to create a reliable foundation for the further development of endurance racing on the Nordschleife.

A key feature of the envisaged collaboration would continue to be the harmonised technical and sporting regulations for the 24 Hours of Nürburgring and the NLS. Both formats could thus offer teams and drivers a shared sporting framework in the long term for top-class races on the world’s longest permanent – and, for many, most beautiful – race track. This would allow entries in both event formats to continue to be combined.

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The provisional NLS calendar envisages eight races over seven weekends in 2027. Added to these are the 24h Nürburgring and the 24h Qualifiers. In addition, ADAC Nordrhein is organising a 24-hour prologue next year from 2 to 4 April 2027.

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With set-up runs on Friday, a race on Saturday and a race on Sunday, this is intended to provide an additional opportunity to test under race conditions on the Nordschleife. In total, teams will therefore have 13 races across ten weekends at their disposal – with the ADAC RAVENOL 24 Nürburgring as the sporting highlight of the season.

“We see 2027 as a transitional year and are laying the initial foundations for a strong endurance racing programme comprising the NLS and 24-hour races,” said Mike Jäger, Managing Director of the NLS, “even though the Qualifiers will not form part of the NLS championship in 2027, we welcome the fact that ADAC Nordrhein will not be running its own endurance championship. The focus on the 24-hour race is a great sign for future collaboration.”

24 Hours of the Nürburgring: Optimism following a record-breaking 2026

The dates for the 24 Hours of Nürburgring have been confirmed up to and including 2028. With the aim of securing a long-term contractual agreement, ADAC North Rhine would gain an important foundation for planning the future of this traditional endurance classic beyond this period and for entering into the relevant discussions with the Nürburgring in good time.

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“We are pleased with the constructive discussions with the NLS, ADAC Westfalen and ADAC Mittelrhein. Together, we want to help ensure a reliable long-term future for endurance racing on the Nordschleife. It will be crucial to establish the necessary contractual foundations in a timely manner and thereby provide planning certainty for all parties involved,” says 24-hour race director Walter Hornung.

“2026 was an exceptionally successful year for the 24h Nürburgring, with a record crowd of 352,000 spectators and the largest starting grid since 2014. With this momentum, we want to continue the positive development of endurance racing on the Nordschleife together.”