The FIA WEC is already looking forward with great anticipation to the 2027 season. By then, two new manufacturers – McLaren and Ford – will be competing in the Hypercar class. Ford has now confirmed the reserve driver for its line-up: Tom Dillmann. The Frenchman has already gained considerable experience in prototype racing and has competed in the LMP1, LMP2 and Hypercar classes.

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“Becoming part of the team at such an exciting time in Ford Racing’s motorsport history is a fantastic opportunity. Ford has an impressive history at Le Mans. Now, being part of the team that is bringing the Blue Oval back to the premier class of endurance racing makes me very proud,” he explains. “I know how fiercely competitive the Hypercar class is and how great a challenge lies ahead of us. But that is precisely what makes this opportunity so appealing. I look forward to contributing my experience to the programme and doing everything in my power to help Ford Racing succeed.”

It remains to be seen whether Dillmann will actually compete in any races with Ford’s (as yet unnamed) hypercar, as he is, after all, merely a reserve driver. The six regular drivers are Logan Sargeant, Tom Blomqvist, Matt Campbell, Sebastian Priaulx, Mike Rockenfeller and Nick Yelloly. Ford Racing’s test programme has so far taken place in Europe. Five of the six planned tests have already been completed. The final test will take place in the coming days at Motorland Aragón, where Dillmann will join the team. The next phase of the development programme will then be carried out in the USA.

“Tom knows what it takes to compete at this level. He has an excellent reputation for his development work and for his ability to provide detailed and constructive feedback,” said Dan Sayers (Ford Racing Hypercar Programme Manager). “We are building this programme with the clear aim of filling every position with the right people – and the role of reserve driver is a key part of that. Tom will be a valuable asset to our drivers and our engineering team as we tackle the challenges of our first Hypercar season.”

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