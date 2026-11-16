This coming weekend will mark the fourth time that Formula 1 has raced on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. The Grand Prix presents a particular challenge: the race takes place in the late afternoon and evening. Once darkness falls, it gets chilly in the gambling capital of the US state of Nevada. In previous years, this has presented both an opportunity and a challenge for drivers and cars. On top of that, the circuit features three long straights. So, when it comes to energy management, things could get tricky.

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How cold will it be at the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas?

As well as the low temperatures – tyre manufacturer Pirelli is forecasting 10 to 15 degrees Celsius – the track surface also poses a challenge. Every day, the circuit opens to normal road traffic when no sessions are taking place. This means that road cars drive over it, but also that dust or desert sand can find its way onto the track.

According to some weather services, night-time temperatures drop to as low as 4 degrees Celsius. However, these lows are usually only reached in the early hours of the morning; a temperature of ten degrees is likely to be realistic by the time the racing action gets underway. Light showers are forecast for Thursday, which is the practice day in Vegas local time – though these should have passed by the time the action gets underway on the track.

The Vegas weekend has always held a few surprises in store in the past, not least due to the low temperatures, which, under the old regulations, sometimes played into Mercedes’ hands.

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A brief look at the Vegas statistics so far: Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) is the record winner in Vegas with two Grand Prix victories. George Russell (Mercedes) won in 2024. Pole position has gone to a different driver in each of the three races held so far: at the inaugural race in 2023, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) started from the front, followed by Russell in 2024 and Lando Norris (McLaren) in 2025.